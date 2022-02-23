‘Well done, Jaskaran Singh’: 22-year-old student wins ‘Jeopardy’ championship

A 22-year-old student of the University of Texas (UT), Jaskaran Singh, won the final round of the ‘Jeopardy’ national college championship Tuesday. Singh, senior finance and economics major from Plano, Texas has been rewarded with $25,000 following his victory against Liz Feltner of Northeastern University and Raymond Goslow of Kennesaw State, KVUE reported.

Well done, Jaskaran Singh. You’re at the top of your class. We’ll see you at the Tournament of Champions! #JeopardyCollegeChampionship pic.twitter.com/LyMHXbleOv — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 23, 2022

“[It] feels pretty awesome,” Singh was quoted as saying by the Jeopardy website. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition (fees) and a lot more,” he added.

Celebrating Singh’s victory, UT tower was lit up in burnt orange Tuesday, according to the UT website. Singh moved on to the final round after winning the semi-finals on February 18. On February 11, Singh won the quarterfinals and earned $19,000 after answering a question about Ukraine, according to a KVUE report.

no chance i’m going to class tomorrow https://t.co/P4iXnnITR2 — Jaskaran Singh (@jsinghmlk) February 23, 2022

Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties). Also (1/2) pic.twitter.com/s9JWjaqz8f — Jaskaran Singh (@jsinghmlk) February 23, 2022

After winning the quarterfinals, Singh was quoted as saying by University of Texas News (UT News) that he is overwhelmed by the support of his Longhorn family.

Singh told UT News that his mother made him apply for Jeopardy at the age of 13. “I watched Jeopardy when I was a little kid and my mom had me apply when I was 13 but I didn’t make it past the audition stage. She encouraged me to try again last year, saying, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ So much of this stuff is up to chance but obviously, it worked out.”

“I’m a normal guy, but I like to read the news to keep up with what’s going on, and I especially like learning about history. The videos YouTube recommends for me are pretty nerdy based on my preferences,” he added.

The collegiate tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, was fought by 36 undergraduates of America for nine days. Jeopardy, the famous American game show, challenges contestants with intense quizzes and airs on ABC.

Singh’s Linkedin profile says he had volunteered as a Punjabi teacher for three months in 2018. He also taught Sikh history to children and he has native or bilingual proficiency in Punjabi language.