scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Most read

Japan’s grey-haired cheer squad proves that age is just a number: ‘Try everything’

Members of the group, who often don sequined, mini-skirted cheer costumes to perform, credit Takino for motivating them and bringing a positive outlook.

By: Trends Desk | New Dlhi |
May 5, 2021 2:34:41 pm
japan, japan dance group, japan dance group viral video, Japan Pom Pom, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile the dance group has continued to gain popularity, they are still not accepted by the senior population.

Donning bright outfits and flashy shoes, the “Japan Pom Pom” is no ordinary squad. With its members between the ages of 60-89, it is subverting the ageist standards of the society which expect women to behave in a certain way, especially when they are senior citizens.

Founded more than 25 years ago by Fumie Takino, the 89-year-old shares how they didn’t like being called ‘granny cheer dancers’ when they began. Inspired by an overseas cheer squad comprising seniors, the dance group originally started with five people. It has 17 active members now.

A video of the group, which recently resumed practice after almost a year, went viral on social media. The members were seen wearing masks and were socially distanced during their practice.

Watch the video here:

While the dance group has continued to gain popularity, they are still not accepted by the senior population. “We went to a senior-citizens club, and they really didn’t like us. They didn’t smile even once. ‘Japanese women, wearing things like that, at their ages!'” Takino told Reuters. “Now, I think about half of the people are okay with us and half still can’t accept us.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Members of the group, who often don sequined, mini-skirted cheer costumes to perform, credit Takino for motivating them and bringing a positive outlook.

“As our leader says, try anything,” 69-year-old group member Tami Shimada told the news website. “If you’re interested in something, forget about your age, forget about people saying it’s no good for that reason… I think that leads to a reason to live.”

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views with many lauding the ‘Japan Pom Pom’ squad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x