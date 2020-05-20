Japan’s ‘Gamer Grandma’: 90-year-old is the world’s oldest YouTube gamer

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30 lakh views with many praising Mori for her gaming skills. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30 lakh views with many praising Mori for her gaming skills.

As the adage goes –age is just a number — and a 90-year-old woman in Japan has proved just that by becoming the world’s oldest YouTube gamer and her passion for video games has garnered a huge online fan base. Hamako Mori, also known as “Gamer Grandma”, has over 250,000 YouTube subscribers and started gaming 39 years ago.

While Mori initially didn’t play action games as she found them difficult, she now enjoys streaming them on the platform.

“After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long was the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life — it’s rosy,” Mori says in a video released by the Guinness World Records.

“When I started playing, I wasn’t good at all,” admits Mori in the interview. “Although its fun playing, when you fail its tough,” says the nonagenarian. “But to end the game smoothly, that feels good,” she says.

Mori, who plays for over 7-8 hours in a day, says she used to devote a lot more time in the past. However, she feels it is difficult to attract more senior players to gaming.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 30 lakh views, with many praising Mori for her gaming skills. “Imagine being her grandchild and play games with her every time you go to meet her,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

