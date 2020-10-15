This Japanese group’s music with bottles and a toy train strikes a chord with netizens

Viewed over one million times, the undated video has gone viral on several social media platform and impressed netizens.

Whether it is paper cups or bottles or pipes, there is no dearth of recyclable things that can be turned into homemade musical instruments. However, a group of women in Japan seem to have taken the game a notch higher after they used a toy train and bottles to play music.

A clip from a Japanese television show feature members of AKB48, a musical group consisting of over 130 women, arranging bottles along a toy train track. Interestingly, the arrangement is done in such a way that when the train passes through, hitting the bottles in perfect sync, it plays the ‘William Tell Overture’.

Watch the video here:

¡Esto es espectacular! pic.twitter.com/Nm3KMgJhxI — Fieras de la ingeniería (@FieraIngenieria) October 13, 2020

Viewed over one million times, the undated video has gone viral on several social media platforms and impressed netizens. “I’d want too much money to take the time and effort to put this together, but I’m glad these people did. It’s brilliant, and I don’t know why,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

This made me smile… https://t.co/W4BbA0IPC7 — Bob BOSWELL (@RobertMiggins) October 15, 2020

I realized that I have not laughed today at all until I saw this. https://t.co/uLH7YxCdkr — Masako Toki (@CNS_MasakoToki) October 15, 2020

I’d want too much money to take the time and effort to put this together, but I’m glad these people did. It’s brilliant, and I don’t know why. https://t.co/doDuJe7MZn — @MikeHollandarts (@MikeHollandarts) October 15, 2020

And that’s how I spent the quarantine. https://t.co/DPIafiqghT — Dan Yu (@Danoyu) October 15, 2020

Too much time on your hands can lead to something amazing. https://t.co/95HTFYMa6I — Mystic Dahlia (@MysticDahlia) October 15, 2020

