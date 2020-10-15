scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Bihar polls

This Japanese group’s music with bottles and a toy train strikes a chord with netizens

"I'd want too much money to take the time and effort to put this together, but I'm glad these people did. It's brilliant, and I don't know why," read one of the many comments on the viral post. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 4:36:30 pm
AKB48, AKB48 toy train music, japan music group, William Tell Overture, William Tell Overture orchestra, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over one million times, the undated video has gone viral on several social media platform and impressed netizens.

Whether it is paper cups or bottles or pipes, there is no dearth of recyclable things that can be turned into homemade musical instruments. However, a group of women in Japan seem to have taken the game a notch higher after they used a toy train and bottles to play music.

A clip from a Japanese television show feature members of AKB48, a musical group consisting of over 130 women, arranging bottles along a toy train track. Interestingly, the arrangement is done in such a way that when the train passes through, hitting the bottles in perfect sync, it plays the ‘William Tell Overture’.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one million times, the undated video has gone viral on several social media platforms and impressed netizens. “I’d want too much money to take the time and effort to put this together, but I’m glad these people did. It’s brilliant, and I don’t know why,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement