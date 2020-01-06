The world’s oldest woman celebrates her 117th birthday

Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903 was confirmed as the oldest living person by the Guinness World Records when she turned 116 last year. Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903 was confirmed as the oldest living person by the Guinness World Records when she turned 116 last year.

A Japanese woman has extended her own record for being the world’s oldest living person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka.

Kane Tanaka, who turned 117 on January 2 celebrated her new milestone with a party thrown by her friends and staff at her nursing home. A local television channel was also in attendance for her party.

According to the Guinness World Records, Tanaka was confirmed as the oldest living person 116 years last year. As per the organisation, Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922.

News agency Reuters described Tanala’s milestone as symbolic of Japan’s fast-ageing population. The country deals with falling birthrate as the number of babies born in Japan fell an estimate of 5.9 per cent last year.

