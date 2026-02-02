Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer

He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology (Image source: @BillyM2k/X)

Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida has taken the internet by storm after his heartfelt and dramatic apology at the SV League All-Star Game in Kobe went viral, winning hearts worldwide.

The incident unfolded when the 26-year-old athlete was half-serving, and his powerful left-handed serve struck a female staff member standing by the volleyball court. Nishida then acknowledged the ball hitting the judge on her back.

He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology. But he did not pause there. Further, Nishida dropped to his knees and continued to bow down. At one point, he pressed his palms and apologised.