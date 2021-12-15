Watch: Japanese space tourist delivers UberEats in space

Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa has achieved the unique feat of delivering food in space. The food was delivered on December 11 at 9:40am EST after it travelled 248 miles in 8 hours and 34 minutes.

In a video shared by UberEats, the billionaire can be seen opening one of the doors of the spacecraft. The UberEats packet keeps floating in front of him. With a smile, he says “Hey! UberEats” to an astronaut and hands over the packet. Elated astronaut shows a thumbs up and Maezawa reciprocates.

Watch the video here:

Go anywhere ✅ Get anything ✅ Final frontier? Nah, this is just the beginning!#UberEats in space #Deliveredtospace 🚀✨🌔 https://t.co/nhf7b5KmOJ — Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 14, 2021

The company also shared a photo of the food packet and wrote on Twitter, “We’re out of this world, literally. Bringing new meaning to go anywhere, get anything.”

We’re out of this world, literally 🚀 🌎 💫✨ Bringing new meaning to go anywhere, get anything. Congrats to @yousuckMZ #DeliveredtoSpace #UberEats pic.twitter.com/Ii2JUN0ZLy — Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 13, 2021

Netizens had mixed response to the post. While some users lauded the gesture, others complained about their service on earth. “Wow, that’s too much, congratulations Uber Eats!” said a user.

Wow, that’s too much, congratulations Uber Eats! — Fix1 App (@Fix1A) December 14, 2021

Another user said,”You should worried delivering the food and riders on earth Earth first then you start doing on space , you probably better doing your business on mars.”

You should worried delivering the food and riders on earth 🌍 first then you start doing on space , you probably better doing your business on mars — RideShareCowBoy (@grady16205460) December 14, 2021

In that world if you make refunds or do you also waste time to make them? 🚀🛰🪐 — MiguelAngel (@MiguelAngelObvi) December 14, 2021

i guess my mistake was placing an order in a place with gravity pic.twitter.com/KOH3CVIqNt — MariAna (@belle_chikita) December 14, 2021

As a break from the standard space food, the ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes would have delighted astronauts’ taste buds. “With dishes including boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce and more, Yusaku Maezawa treated the astronauts [and cosmonauts] to a delicious meal that was a welcome break from standard space food,” read Uber Eats statement.

Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano had hit headlines as the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The duo blasted off for the International Space Station on December 8 in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. There are 66 crewmates in the expedition.

The Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa had made a to-do-list of 100 things before the flight. “I am looking forward to doing some sports inside the space station – badminton, table tennis and golf,” he told the AP. “What I am not looking forward to that much is toilet-related stuff.” He was also criticized for paying a fortune for travelling to the International Space Station.

Earlier, in 2001-2009, seven other tourists were sent to the space station by Space Adventures. The same Virginia-based company has organized Maezawa’s flight.