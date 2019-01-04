Why Japanese monks are posting videos showing things they can do in traditional robes

Japanese monks have taken the internet by storm with videos of them displaying quirky talents — from juggling to skating — all while wearing robes or kimonos, to show that their traditional attire is not restrictive in any way. Accompanied by the hashtag “I can do this in monks’ robes”, many Buddhist monks have taken up the challenge of flaunting their various skills online. The videos are in response to one monk being fined by the police for driving while wearing a kimono. The police fined the monk because the robe “could affect safe driving”, reported the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The monk was stopped by a police officer in Fukui and issued a ticket of 6,000 yen. The monk refused to pay the fine as he didn’t think his robe was restrictive, and his fellow monks have taken to social media to back the claim.

While some of the videos feature monks skipping and skating, others show them flaunting their martial art skills and even challenging sword fights! Take a look at some of the amazing videos of the monks going viral:

After the hashtag began trending, many extended their support to the monks’ cause.

Stop whatever you are doing now and check out the hashtag #僧衣でできるもん . After a move by police officers to block them from driving saying their robes are too constrictive, Japanese Buddhist monks are showing off their sweet moves in full garb as proof of their mobility. https://t.co/XW9rUTito6 — Zack Davisson (@ZackDavisson) January 3, 2019

#僧衣でできるもん is my new favorite hashtag! In protest to a monk being fined for driving while wearing his robes, monks all over Japan have been uploading videos of themselves doing some pretty amazing things, proving that their robes do not impede movement. — 🌸Ren✨P🌸 (@RenRenBen) January 4, 2019

I regret not finding this hashtag earlier. 😂😂🤣#僧衣でできるもん https://t.co/wQKa4U0uFk
— Why can't I turn on easy mode for my life? (@DMoxie) January 4, 2019

Already the best hashtag of the whole 2019. Wonderful. #僧衣でできるもん — yōkai 🌺 kaliko (@datyokai) January 4, 2019

#僧衣でできるもん has been such a treat please keep ‘em coming. You show those police officers what you can do in your priest robes!! — Mayumi (@mayonose) January 3, 2019

copy past this hashtag to see the baddest monks on the planet sending a message to the Japanese police. #僧衣でできるもん — Tristan Greene (@mrgreene1977) January 3, 2019

#僧衣でできるもん My thought is… if I can wear a long dress as a woman (for fun), and be able to drive, then these men can wear their traditional kimonos in the name of their religion, without getting fined for it. — kiki 🐸 (@kwilguin) January 3, 2019

I support everything about the hashtag #僧衣でできるもん But this is actually really cool!!! If you haven’t seen this hashtag, do yourself a favour and check it out!!! https://t.co/y9iMfDjvGj — Tonz (@tonoz22) January 3, 2019

seriously talented. and for real wanna know if they perform during festivals or something and f yes i want to seethe videos. cuz that would be awesome. #僧衣でできるもん https://t.co/ri1ENYfq3Y — Berle D Pasture (@kdf_333) January 3, 2019

#僧衣でできるもん is what the kids refer to as “lit” https://t.co/2Q4myChrJc — Stephen Smith (@AStayAtHomeRad) January 3, 2019

This is the greatest thing I have seen!#僧衣でできるもん https://t.co/OhcnRt72H1 — Mercedes (@brendaxmercedes) January 3, 2019

According to The Japan News, the officer reportedly told the monk in his 40s, “You can’t drive in that kimono” and gave him a blue traffic violation ticket. The violation listed on the ticket was “driving in kimono that could affect safe driving.” While the incident took place in September, the recent report in December brought the matter to light and created a huge stir online.

The monk was on his way to a Buddhist memorial service, and was clad in a robe that falls below the knees. The report said the monk had driven in the attire for the last 20 years, but had never been given a traffic ticket before.

While the monk hasn’t paid the fine yet, he risks facing a formal trial if he doesn’t pay up soon. However, the monk told The Japan News that he’d like to face trial and would like “to clearly state at a trial that I can drive safely in a monk robe.”