Why Japanese monks are posting videos showing things they can do in traditional robes

After police issued a ticket to a Japanese monk saying his robe constitute reckless driving, other Buddhist monks have taken up a challenge to show the cops and the world what all they can do wearing a kimono, and it has left everyone might impressed.

Japanese monks have taken the internet by storm with videos of them displaying quirky talents — from juggling to skating — all while wearing robes or kimonos, to show that their traditional attire is not restrictive in any way. Accompanied by the hashtag “I can do this in monks’ robes”, many Buddhist monks have taken up the challenge of flaunting their various skills online. The videos are in response to one monk being fined by the police for driving while wearing a kimono. The police fined the monk because the robe “could affect safe driving”, reported the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The monk was stopped by a police officer in Fukui and issued a ticket of 6,000 yen. The monk refused to pay the fine as he didn’t think his robe was restrictive, and his fellow monks have taken to social media to back the claim.

While some of the videos feature monks skipping and skating, others show them flaunting their martial art skills and even challenging sword fights! Take a look at some of the amazing videos of the monks going viral:

After the hashtag began trending, many extended their support to the monks’ cause.

According to The Japan News, the officer reportedly told the monk in his 40s, “You can’t drive in that kimono” and gave him a blue traffic violation ticket. The violation listed on the ticket was “driving in kimono that could affect safe driving.” While the incident took place in September, the recent report in December brought the matter to light and created a huge stir online.

The monk was on his way to a Buddhist memorial service, and was clad in a robe that falls below the knees. The report said the monk had driven in the attire for the last 20 years, but had never been given a traffic ticket before.

While the monk hasn’t paid the fine yet, he risks facing a formal trial if he doesn’t pay up soon. However, the monk told The Japan News that he’d like to face trial and would like “to clearly state at a trial that I can drive safely in a monk robe.”

