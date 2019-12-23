Complete with TV and computer, Japanese artist creates mini room inside power outlet

The artist latest masterpiece titled “The Secret Base of Kubito” is complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router. The artist latest masterpiece titled “The Secret Base of Kubito” is complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router.

A Japanese artist’s miniature creation of a secret room hidden inside a power outlet is making rounds on the internet. The 21-year-old artist, Mozu, called his latest masterpiece: “The Secret Base of Kubito”. It comes complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router.

Take a look at his latest masterpiece here:

Its took the artist around four months to complete it. “If you are small, don’t make a secret base in the wall,” he tweeted with a pic of his creation.

In the past, the artist, who seems to take inspiration from his everyday life, has made “The Stairs of the Dwarf” — a miniature flight of stairs leading up to a room.

Take a look at how netizens have reacted to his masterpiece:

See… now THIS is a good wall … — taylor (@tbabzs) December 18, 2019

San Francisco be like, $2,300 per month rent. Utilities not included. — Fat_Russian (@Fat_Russian1) December 19, 2019

Imagine plugging your phone into that and realising it hasnt been charging after three hours — Nathan Macey (@Art_mixup) December 18, 2019

I am lost for words. I mean, just take a look at the status leds of the server in the background. It blinks in the right kind of way! 😂 — Ronald Sousa (@Opticalworm) December 18, 2019

Why do I want to live there?? — Giancarlo Volpe ☃️ ❄️ (@Giancarlo_Volpe) December 18, 2019

It’s giving off the Being John Malkovich vibes, seriously – I love it — Robin Towle-Fecso (@robin2jumpstart) December 18, 2019

THAT TINY BLINKING MODEM. — 🐯grace (@momregit) December 18, 2019

How much is rent I’ve been looking for somewhere to stay for forever — Dyerack Loite 🧢 (@dek_lit) December 18, 2019

In Toronto that’s $1100/month — ∞Jac (17-12-6) (@saputawsit) December 19, 2019

Somebody right now is paying five thousand dollars a month in rent for that same size room in San Francisco — Nick (@minutiaephoto) December 19, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd