Complete with TV and computer, Japanese artist creates mini room inside power outlet

A Japanese artist’s miniature creation of a secret room hidden inside a power outlet is making rounds on the internet. The 21-year-old artist, Mozu, called his latest masterpiece: “The Secret Base of Kubito”. It comes complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router.
Take a look at his latest masterpiece here:
コンセントを開けるとそこには…！？
僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる。
こびとシリーズ第3弾。
「こびとの秘密基地」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。
制作期間は約4ヶ月。
メイキングはコメント欄へ続きます〜！↓ pic.twitter.com/C44tmHnmxr
— Mozu (@rokubunnnoichi) December 18, 2019
こびとシリーズ第3段。
「こびとの秘密基地」
「俺が小さかったら、壁の中に秘密基地作るな〜」という妄想から生まれたこの作品、光るテレビも点滅するwifiルーターも、全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。
こんな秘密基地に住みたいな〜！
ちなみに、壁ごと作ってます。 pic.twitter.com/yWpMJQp3Nn
— Mozu (@rokubunnnoichi) December 18, 2019
Its took the artist around four months to complete it. “If you are small, don’t make a secret base in the wall,” he tweeted with a pic of his creation.
初の個展「Mozuアートワーク-ちいさなひみつのせかい-」開催決定！
2020年7月15日〜8月13日
渋谷モヴィーダ館7階
展覧会公式サイトhttps://t.co/L0mljep3d4
昔の作品から最新作「こびとの秘密基地」まで、展示可能な作品を全て展示します！
「こびとシリーズ」の次回作もお楽しみに〜！ pic.twitter.com/pZ1qI97U8p
— Mozu (@rokubunnnoichi) December 20, 2019
In the past, the artist, who seems to take inspiration from his everyday life, has made “The Stairs of the Dwarf” — a miniature flight of stairs leading up to a room.
Take a look at how netizens have reacted to his masterpiece:
See… now THIS is a good wall …
— taylor (@tbabzs) December 18, 2019
San Francisco be like, $2,300 per month rent. Utilities not included.
— Fat_Russian (@Fat_Russian1) December 19, 2019
Imagine plugging your phone into that and realising it hasnt been charging after three hours
— Nathan Macey (@Art_mixup) December 18, 2019
I am lost for words.
I mean, just take a look at the status leds of the server in the background. It blinks in the right kind of way! 😂
— Ronald Sousa (@Opticalworm) December 18, 2019
Why do I want to live there??
— Giancarlo Volpe ☃️ ❄️ (@Giancarlo_Volpe) December 18, 2019
It’s giving off the Being John Malkovich vibes, seriously – I love it
— Robin Towle-Fecso (@robin2jumpstart) December 18, 2019
THAT TINY BLINKING MODEM.
— 🐯grace (@momregit) December 18, 2019
How much is rent I’ve been looking for somewhere to stay for forever
— Dyerack Loite 🧢 (@dek_lit) December 18, 2019
In Toronto that’s $1100/month
— ∞Jac (17-12-6) (@saputawsit) December 19, 2019
Somebody right now is paying five thousand dollars a month in rent for that same size room in San Francisco
— Nick (@minutiaephoto) December 19, 2019
