Friday, December 27, 2019

Complete with TV and computer, Japanese artist creates mini room inside power outlet

21-year-old Mozu, who is a miniature artist created a room hidden inside an electric outlet titled, 'The Secret Base of Kubito'

Man created miniature secret room inside the electric outlet,  Miniature secret room, Miniature art, Miniature room, Diorama, Japanese Miniature artist, Japan, Trending, Indian Express news. The artist latest masterpiece titled “The Secret Base of Kubito” is complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router.

A Japanese artist’s miniature creation of a secret room hidden inside a power outlet is making rounds on the internet. The 21-year-old artist, Mozu, called his latest masterpiece: “The Secret Base of Kubito”. It comes complete with a fridge, TV, and a computer connected to a blinking wifi router.

Take a look at his latest masterpiece here:

Its took the artist around four months to complete it. “If you are small, don’t make a secret base in the wall,” he tweeted with a pic of his creation.

In the past, the artist, who seems to take inspiration from his everyday life, has made “The Stairs of the Dwarf” — a miniature flight of stairs leading up to a room.

Take a look at how netizens have reacted to his masterpiece:

