Japanese man uses leftover cartons to make cardboard weapons, videos go viral

Named as 'Crafty Transformer', he makes mind-blogging, intricate cardboard things -- from simple looking swords, to fully mechanical, movable robotic arms and popular games' weapons like 'Green Dragon Crescent Blade'.
The man’s creative skills is blowing people’s minds online.

With online shopping being the order of the day, carboard boxes that come wrapped around the items often find themselves going into the dustbins. But this Japanese man uses the cartons to make quirky weapons and games and his videos have earned him many avid followers.

Although he mostly shares his videos on his YouTube channel, one of his videos recently went viral on Twitter after one user shared a combined clip of all his cool artworks.

With 7 million views on Twitter, it has stunned many online.

In case you’re amazed and want to try it yourself, here are a few of his tutorials:

