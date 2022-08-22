scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Watch: Japanese house constructed solely using woodworking joints

Miyadaiku, a type of Japanese carpentry, does not employ the use of screws, nails, glue or any electric tools.

Miyadaiku Japan, Japanese house made of only wood, Japan house made using woodworking joints, viral video house made without using a single nail, Unique houses of world japan, Indian expressMiyadaiku technique was initially used in shrines and temples but overtime engineers and carpenters began using it to make homes.

In today’s world, constructing a house is a material-intensive job that requires everything from large slabs of concrete to small items like nails. However, an old technique that makes use of minimal material is still functional today.

A video that shows how Miyadaiku, a type of Japanese carpentry, works without employing the use of screws, nails, glue or any electric tools is going viral on Twitter.

The video posted on Twitter by a popular account named History Defined (@historydefined) shows how large houses are created solely by using woodworking joints and simple tools like a hammer. The video has been viewed over 2.6 million times.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “That must have been the most insane Jenga game lol.”

Another Twitter user remarked on the skills of the carpenters and wrote, “How did this knowledge of woodworking develop? And the skill to use hand tools to create such… it boggles the mind.”

A Twitter user recommended places where one can see examples of Miyadaiku and wrote, “I recommend the ‘HOURYUJI’ five-storied pagoda. This building, located in Nara Prefecture, Japan, is the world’s oldest wooden five-storied pagoda. Earthquake resistance is also considered.” The person further added in another tweet, “This technique is mainly used by carpenters called Miyadaiku. A technique used in shrines and temples. Of course, Japanese carpenters have inherited part of this construction method.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:48:44 pm
