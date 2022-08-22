Watch: Japanese house constructed solely using woodworking joints

In today’s world, constructing a house is a material-intensive job that requires everything from large slabs of concrete to small items like nails. However, an old technique that makes use of minimal material is still functional today.

A video that shows how Miyadaiku, a type of Japanese carpentry, works without employing the use of screws, nails, glue or any electric tools is going viral on Twitter.

The video posted on Twitter by a popular account named History Defined (@historydefined) shows how large houses are created solely by using woodworking joints and simple tools like a hammer. The video has been viewed over 2.6 million times.

A Japanese house constructed without any nails over 100 years ago… pic.twitter.com/G4qRmVTCss — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 21, 2022

How did this knowledge of woodworking develop? And the skill to use hand tools to create such… it boggles the mind. — Matthew Norris (@norrism1) August 21, 2022

I recommend the “HOURYUJI” five-storied pagoda. This building, located in Nara Prefecture, Japan, is the world’s oldest wooden five-storied pagoda. Earthquake resistance is also considered. — fiat500italy (@fiat500italy) August 21, 2022

This technique is mainly used by carpenters called Miyadaiku. A technique used in shrines and temples. Of course, Japanese carpenters have inherited part of this construction method. — fiat500italy (@fiat500italy) August 21, 2022

This technique is mainly used by carpenters called Miyadaiku. A technique used in shrines and temples. Of course, Japanese carpenters have inherited part of this construction method. — fiat500italy (@fiat500italy) August 21, 2022

That must have been the most insane Jenga game lol — Manny ♠️ (@mv_ninja) August 21, 2022

Here’s how our house is held together – built c1850 in USA pic.twitter.com/5BDnfeDuqH — The Jersey Jingler (@senorpeel) August 21, 2022

The carefulness and caution during disassembly could indicate that the house is not subject to destruction but (hopefully) only renovation or perhaps displacement. — Kekule 🇺🇦 (@Kekule9) August 21, 2022

Indians have been using thie from millions of years…all our villages have wooden house built with same technology. A nail can not take the load

But wood fixing to each other can Thiusands of years u ve seen Lord Jagannath chariot is built without any nails biggest proof — Sashmit Patel (@Patel_2019) August 21, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “That must have been the most insane Jenga game lol.”

Another Twitter user remarked on the skills of the carpenters and wrote, “How did this knowledge of woodworking develop? And the skill to use hand tools to create such… it boggles the mind.”

Advertisement

A Twitter user recommended places where one can see examples of Miyadaiku and wrote, “I recommend the ‘HOURYUJI’ five-storied pagoda. This building, located in Nara Prefecture, Japan, is the world’s oldest wooden five-storied pagoda. Earthquake resistance is also considered.” The person further added in another tweet, “This technique is mainly used by carpenters called Miyadaiku. A technique used in shrines and temples. Of course, Japanese carpenters have inherited part of this construction method.”