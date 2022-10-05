scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

‘Ohayoooo Japan Trend doesn’t wanna end’: Japanese girls groove to ‘Kala Chashma’

A video shared by The Quick Style on Instagram shows the girls dancing enthusiastically to the trending song.

Kala Chashma, Japanese girls groove to Kala Chashma, Kala Chashma in Japan, trending song, indian expressThe Japanese girls' performance struck a chord among netizens and praises poured in the comments section.

The Bollywood song Kala Chashma” continues to keep everyone grooving. Since the Norwegian dance group The Quick Style turned the song into an internet sensation with their sassy movesthe song has been trending globally.

Now, a group of Japanese girls have joined the bandwagon and the Norwegian group has approved of their amazing skills. A video shared by The Quick Style on Instagram shows the girls dancing enthusiastically to the trending song. Clad in school uniform, they are seen slaying its hook step.

“Ohayoooo Japan Trend doesn’t wanna END! WORLD WIDE,” read the caption of the post. The Japanese girls’ performance struck a chord with netizens and praises poured in as comments. An Instagram user commented, “Ahaaa, though girls have done it better. Another user wrote, “This is up there!” A third user commented, “Power of india.”

Since the love for “Kala Chashma” was rekindled by the Norwegian group, many celebrities from popstar Demi Lovato to popular TV host Jimmy Fallon to Indian cricketers have shaken a leg to the song. People clad in Peppa pig costumes and a group of African kids also took the internet by storm with their “Kala Chashma” reels. The song is from the Hindi movie Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, it was sung by Amar Arshi.

Amrik Singh Shera wrote the song at the age of 15, before he got appointed as a head constable at Kapurthala in his home state of Punjab.

 

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:55:51 pm
