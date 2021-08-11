Japanese diplomat goes viral for posting identical origami cranes for almost a year

The Consul General of Japan in Seattle has caught the attention of netizens with his Instagram posts showcasing origami cranes he has been making for everyone’s health and peace.

Hisao Inagaki has folded 355 cranes and is only 10 videos short of marking it a year. Interestingly, all the videos are identical and have the same message stating that diplomat is praying for everyone’s health and peace. The only thing that changes is the day and the number of cranes he has folded.

“Today is my 355th day in Seattle. I have folded the 355th crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace,” wrote Inagaki while sharing the clip.

According to the Japanese tradition, it is believed that if a person folds 1,000 ‘Orizuru’ or paper cranes then he or she is granted one wish that comes true. It is also believed to be a symbol of hope and healing during difficult times.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Inagaki took up his position in Seattle last August and has been consistent in uploading the videos, The Hong Kong Free Press reported.

“Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near-identical video of himself saying ‘Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace,” tweeted user @MattCKnight while sharing several screenshots of Inagaki’s social media account.

The diplomatic performance art, if we can call it that, began on August 22, 2020. It was only interrupted for two days in March, causing some dismay among his followers. pic.twitter.com/oKCq2OX73q — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 9, 2021

The user also shared pictures of the origami cranes made by the diplomat asking netizens what he should do with them, “The diplomatic performance art, if we can call it that, began on August 22, 2020. It was only interrupted for two days in March, causing some dismay among his followers.” The user also shared a link to the diplomat’s social media account.

His 300th crane post sent fans wild. pic.twitter.com/WwAUv5P8vQ — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 10, 2021

While Inagaki has a little over 500 followers on Instagram, his ‘performance art’ has left netizens intrigued with many trying to understand the significance behind the cranes, others found the process “meditative”.

This is one of the most wholesome things ever — Lukah Giovanni Biondini (@BiondiniLukah) August 10, 2021

This is pure meditation — Surbhi Bhatia / सुरभि / سربھی (@surbhaai) August 11, 2021

Thanks for sharing, I hadn’t seen it. It’s a lovely piece. “The Japanese legend of senbazuru says that a person who folds 1,000 origami cranes will be granted a wish.” — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 10, 2021

Hi, May I ask the significance of the crane please — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) August 11, 2021