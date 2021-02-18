Video of Japanese dance group grooving to ‘Chammak Challo’ goes viral

The video impressed many on the internet. Several people also took to the comment section appreciating the group’s effortless dancing.

It was not so long before when US ‘Dancing Dad’ and his children impressed netizens with their dance moves to Bollywood songs.

Now, a dance group from Japan is mesmerising people online with their dance moves to the popular Bollywood song “Chammak Challo” from the movie Ra.One.

Currently grabbing the limelight with their synchronised dance routines to the Hindi chartbuster is ‘Asianz Dance group’.

The video shows four members of the group— Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede— dancing to the song. The group has also attempted to include the hook step of the song.

Check it out here:

The video impressed many on the internet. Several people also took to the comment section appreciating the group’s effortless performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

From “Nach Meri Rani”, to “Saiyaan Ji” the group has grooved to several popular Bollywood songs and, with their expressions and simple choreography, has won hearts across the globe.

Take a look here: