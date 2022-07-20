scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Japanese companies set to introduce office ‘nap boxes’, netizens not impressed

The vertical “nap boxes” will allow Japanese office workers to take power naps throughout the day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 1:30:23 pm
Nap boxes japan, Japanese companies make vertical nap pods, Itoki Koyoju Gohan japan nap box, sleeping box japan, Indian ExpressThe “nap box” will be designed in such a way that a person’s “head, knees and rear are all comfortably supported so that the person will not fall over”.

The work culture in Japan is notorious for being hectic and employees routinely pull off 10+ hour shifts, prompting them to be sleep deprived.

In order to tackle this problem, two Japanese companies have come together to create “nap boxes” that will allow employees to sleep while standing upright like a “flamingo”.

Tokyo-based furniture company Itoki and plywood firm Koyoju Gohan will collaborate to make the pod-like structures to aid sleep-deprived workers.

According to a Bloomberg report, the “nap box” will be designed in such a way that a person’s “head, knees and rear are all comfortably supported so that the person will not fall over”.

While talking about their product, Saeko Kawashima, the communications director at Itoki, told Bloomberg, “In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while, which I don’t think is healthy. It’s better to sleep in a comfortable location”.

While the price and market availability of the “nap box” is not out, its design pictures have been released online.

Many netizens pointed out that the product looks like an “exhaustion coffin” and called the idea “dystopian”.

Tweeting about the product a person wrote, “Japanese companies will literally build sleep coffins before letting you work less than 60 hours a week.”

Another person remarked, “Healthy working culture: ‘Let’s not look at the crazy working hours and overly-hierarchical management structures! Let’s just sleep in a upright coffin like Dracula!’”.

