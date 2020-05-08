Watch: Japanese brothers ace Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic’s backhands in viral video

While six-year-old Yunosuke hits one-handed backhands, imitating Roger Federer, four-year-old Koujirou attempts Novak Djokovic’s backhands. While six-year-old Yunosuke hits one-handed backhands, imitating Roger Federer, four-year-old Koujirou attempts Novak Djokovic’s backhands.

A video of two children imitating celebrated tennis players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was widely shared on the internet after tennis star Andy Murray’s mother shared the clip of the two boys playing backhand shots.

Judy Murray shared the video that shows the two Japanese brothers practising backhand shots. While six-year-old Yunosuke hits like Roger Federer, his younger brother four-year-old Koujirou seems to have perfected the Novak Djokovic-style backhand.

Tagging both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in her post, Murray wrote, “Kids learn best by copying.”

Take a look here:

Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. 😳 👏. #LockdownLearning. pic.twitter.com/rRVrzrQrL0 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) May 4, 2020

Many who came across the video praised the children’s skills, especially their footwork. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Their foot work is fabulous as well! — Maria Aylward (@Maria_Aylward) May 4, 2020

Amazing!!! I’m going to watch some Federer right now! — Greg McHugh (@gregjmchugh) May 4, 2020

that single handed backhand has it going on !! what a sight to behold — massimo somà (@greenwatcher17) May 4, 2020

Good lord they’re good! Can tell they’ve watched Federer and Nadal. The pink trainers kid has superb backhand & follow thru.. #futurechampions — Abigail Johnson (@Nursey1994) May 4, 2020

Where did the ball end up, in the next country 💪😂😂 — nee Harding (@AnnBourke7) May 4, 2020

Impressive footwork as well. — JL Colee (@jlcoleetsl) May 4, 2020

Typical four year olds: all blazing backhands. — Pedro11 (@kellypgk) May 4, 2020

They must have an endless supply of tennis balls!!! — Nikki Robinson (@Nikler87) May 4, 2020

The young tennis prodigies also have an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing their skills and regularly share pictures and videos of practice sessions.

Since being posted, the video has been liked over 60,000 times and got over 700 retweets.

