Friday, May 08, 2020
Watch: Japanese brothers ace Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic’s backhands in viral video

The video shared by Andy Murray's mother shows six-year-old Yunosuke and four-year-old Koujirou acing their imitations of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2020 6:46:23 pm
Tennis, Judy Murray, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Japanese brother tennis video, Japanese kids playing tennis, Sports, Trending news, Indian Express news. While six-year-old Yunosuke hits one-handed backhands, imitating Roger Federer, four-year-old Koujirou attempts Novak Djokovic’s backhands.

A video of two children imitating celebrated tennis players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was widely shared on the internet after tennis star Andy Murray’s mother shared the clip of the two boys playing backhand shots.

Judy Murray shared the video that shows the two Japanese brothers practising backhand shots. While six-year-old Yunosuke hits like Roger Federer, his younger brother four-year-old Koujirou seems to have perfected the Novak Djokovic-style backhand.

Tagging both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in her post, Murray wrote, “Kids learn best by copying.”

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video praised the children’s skills, especially their footwork. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The young tennis prodigies also have an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing their skills and regularly share pictures and videos of practice sessions.

Since being posted, the video has been liked over 60,000 times and got over 700 retweets.

