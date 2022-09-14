Netizens in awe of train ride across Japan’s ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’

Train journeys give one an opportunity to take in beautiful scenery. Japan railways, which pass through some of the most scenic landscapes of the country, take the experience of sightseeing one step ahead as they change the speed of and illumination within the trains to help passengers appreciate the views more deeply.

Japan’s Eizan Electric Train routinely passes through a lane of 280 Japanese maple trees (known as Maple-leaf tunnel) located near a mountain valley in northern Kyoto. To make sure that commuters are able to bask in the beauty of the maple trees, the train switches off its internal lights and starts moving at a slower pace.

The ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ gives the best view in the autumn season, which lasts from mid-September to early December, when the maple trees are full of red and yellow leaves.

This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Another reason to love #Japan‘s rail culture. pic.twitter.com/EKM6mcqM76 — Taras Grescoe 🚇 (@grescoe) September 13, 2022

How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment. ❤️❤️💖 — Di& Lu (@DianeLu10) September 13, 2022

Something like this in Midtown would be absolutely stunning. 🚊🍁🍂 I wish we had more public transit via subway or streetcar in this community. — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) September 14, 2022

This somehow reminded me of the train ride scene of Spirited Away. — Amir Kalajdzini (@AmirKalajdzini) September 14, 2022

How jaded am I. My first thought, oh great, now someone’s going to try to steal my bag or grope me or both. — irregularly irregular 🇮🇪🌷🇳🇱 (@arrivalofspring) September 14, 2022

I experienced it and thought it was a malfunction, at first. It was stunningly beautiful. — Arcistoteles (@pascaltacular) September 14, 2022

As a woman, I immediately freaked out. You are living in a fantasy world if you think this is safe. Nice trees! — Sarah Groh (@sarahgrohmusic) September 14, 2022

it’s almost like maybe transportation could be an enjoyable part of life that enables us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as quickly as possible 🥹 🥹 🥹 — Lily Linke (@foot_notes_pod) September 13, 2022

“You get onto a train and start reading a book. Some time passes and you notice that the lights got turned off. When you look up from your book, you see a beautiful view of the sweet oranges and yellows of the maples” — rwbryan (@rwbryan2) September 14, 2022

A video of the rail view of the ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ is going viral after it was posted on Twitter by Taras Grescoe (@grescoe) Tuesday.

Commenting on the undated video, a Twitter user wrote: “it’s almost like maybe transportation could be an enjoyable part of life that enables us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as quickly as possible 🥹🥹🥹”.

Another person wrote, “How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment. ❤️❤️💖”