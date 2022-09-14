scorecardresearch
Netizens in awe of train ride across Japan’s ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’

Japan’s Eizan Electric Train passes through a line of 280 maple trees, this scenic stretch is known as the ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’.

The 'Maple-leaf tunnel' gives the best view in the autumn season when the maple trees are full of red and yellow leaves.

Train journeys give one an opportunity to take in beautiful scenery. Japan railways, which pass through some of the most scenic landscapes of the country, take the experience of sightseeing one step ahead as they change the speed of and illumination within the trains to help passengers appreciate the views more deeply.

Japan’s Eizan Electric Train routinely passes through a lane of 280 Japanese maple trees (known as Maple-leaf tunnel) located near a mountain valley in northern Kyoto. To make sure that commuters are able to bask in the beauty of the maple trees, the train switches off its internal lights and starts moving at a slower pace.

The ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ gives the best view in the autumn season, which lasts from mid-September to early December, when the maple trees are full of red and yellow leaves.

A video of the rail view of the ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ is going viral after it was posted on Twitter by Taras Grescoe (@grescoe) Tuesday.

Commenting on the undated video, a Twitter user wrote: “it’s almost like maybe transportation could be an enjoyable part of life that enables us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as quickly as possible 🥹🥹🥹”.

Another person wrote, “How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment. ❤️❤️💖”

