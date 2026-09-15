Get paid to sleep: Japan announces tournament with Rs 13.76 lakh prize

The Japanese organisers say the tournament aims to draw attention to sleep deprivation in the country.

Getting paid to sleep may sound like the easiest job in the world, but a new competition in Japan is set to prove that winning while snoozing is anything but simple.

A Japanese mattress company is organising a competitive sleeping tournament in Tokyo, where the best sleeper could walk away with a prize of 2.22 million Yen (around Rs 13.76 lakh). The catch? Contestants must prove they can fall into deep, stable, high-quality sleep within a 90-minute session.

The tournament is scheduled for Share Green Minami Aoyama in Tokyo on October 5, 2026.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Rules of the game

According to the press release, every competitor will use a sleep-tracking device. During the 90-minute power-napping session, organisers will monitor sleep depth, overall quality, stability, and how long it takes participants to drift off.