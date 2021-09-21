Ruby Roman, variety of grapes grown in Japan, can cost up to Rs 33,000 per bunch

The Ruby Roman, which is a variety of grapes grown in Japan, is almost four times bigger than the average type. But its price is also sky-high—in fact, netizens were recently shocked to know that a bunch of Ruby Roman can be sold for as high as 450 USD, which is more than Rs 33,000.

According to a report in the Business Insider, if the colour of the fruit matches that of an approved colour palette, then a single bunch can be sold in the price range of 90 to 450 USD.

However, it is not just their size and price range that make these grapes so famous. Each bunch of the unique Ruby Roman grapes is closely inspected before being approved. The bunches are selected on the basis of their unusual size, uniform colour and taste.

Hiroshi Isu, a chief researcher at the Ishikawa Prefectural University in Japan, told the Business Insider that there is no other variety in the world as large and red as the Ruby Roman, which is why the fruit is so valuable.

Watch the video here:

These luxury Japanese grapes are over four times the size of standard grapes pic.twitter.com/sQ3kfa6TpW — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) September 20, 2021

Kazuyoshi Sakurai, an inspector of Ruby Roman grapes at Japan Agricultural Cooperatives, told the news website that they use very specific criteria to scrutinise each grape that grows in Kahoku city. “The first is the Ruby Roman’s colour. The second is the size of the grains. Each grape must be at least 20 grams and we make sure that it is at least 30 millimetres in size,” Sakurai was quoted as saying.

He further added that the sugar content is also measured and must be over 18 per cent.

According to the news report, the grapes are divided into three categories, namely superior grapes, special superior grapes and premium.

While the normal Ruby Roman grape grain is around 20 grams, the premium must be over 30, Sakurai said. Only one or two bunches qualify as premium. Though the grapes are divided into three categories, all Ruby Roman grapes have a uniquely sweet flavour.

Farmers aim to sell one bunch of the premium grapes for over $1,000, the report stated. While two bunches made the cut this year, in 2020 and 2019, no grapes qualified for the premium quality the report added. However, a single bunch of Ruby Roman grapes sold for $12,000 at auction in 2020.

The price of the grapes has triggered a plethora of reactions online. While many are shocked, others are curious to know how the grapes taste.

I don’t even really like grapes but these look so tantalizing — Breezy Bri ❥ (@sabriinnaa1) September 20, 2021

They do look super juicy and crisp, can’t lie, but still a ridiculous price. — Feelings Hurt (@BooHooSnowflake) September 20, 2021

Am I the only one thinking it’s weird to peel a grape!? — Chris Dala (@ChrisDala5) September 20, 2021

Sad thing is, I will pay 450$ for some grapes. That’s how good they be. — DOMINIC. (@momslovedom) September 20, 2021

Just another indication that the human race is beyond redemption. To think how many hundreds of starving people could be fed for the cost of one bunch of grapes. A nice living for the farmers though. — Sharon Towell (@towell_sharon) September 21, 2021

I respect the culture but ain’t no way I’m ever paying that much for grapes — sneakfreak (@SnkrFrkr87) September 20, 2021