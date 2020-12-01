scorecardresearch
Videos on social media show meteor ‘as bright as the moon’ illuminating Japan sky

Several pictures and videos on social media showed the meteor glowing as it descended through the Earth's atmosphere on November 29.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2020 1:27:15 pm
Japan, Meteor, bolide fireball, Japan meteor bright as moon, Viral video, Meteor shower caught on camera, Meteor shower footage, Meteor shower viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.According to local reports, the fireball, believed to be a bolide -- a type of shooting star often compared to a full moon for its brightness – was spotted clearly from parts of western and central Japan.

A massive meteor was spotted in the sky across Japan and prompted a variety of reactions online.

Public broadcaster NHK said that their cameras from central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and several other areas captured the fireball in the sky.

According to local reports, the fireball, believed to be a bolide — a type of shooting star often compared to a full moon for its brightness – was spotted clearly from parts of western and central Japan.

Footage showed the meteor glowing brightly as it rapidly shot through the sky and then disappearing.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the visuals on social media:

