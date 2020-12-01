Videos on social media show meteor ‘as bright as the moon’ illuminating Japan sky

According to local reports, the fireball, believed to be a bolide -- a type of shooting star often compared to a full moon for its brightness – was spotted clearly from parts of western and central Japan.

A massive meteor was spotted in the sky across Japan and prompted a variety of reactions online.

Several pictures and videos on social media showed the meteor glowing as it descended through the Earth’s atmosphere on November 29.

Public broadcaster NHK said that their cameras from central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and several other areas captured the fireball in the sky.

According to local reports, the fireball, believed to be a bolide — a type of shooting star often compared to a full moon for its brightness – was spotted clearly from parts of western and central Japan.

Footage showed the meteor glowing brightly as it rapidly shot through the sky and then disappearing.

Watch the video here:

People across wide areas of Japan were treated to a spectacular light show in the early hours of Sunday, thanks to what is believed to be a meteor. pic.twitter.com/r0HfI082SK — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) November 30, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the visuals on social media:

“The ancient spirits of Light and Dark have been released” — Kyri (@KyriKitsune) November 30, 2020

I wonder if anyone worried that Kim Jong Un was acting up again. — 😷Rocky Mountain Views😷 (@RockyMountViews) November 30, 2020

Aight I’m pulling for Zhong Li pic.twitter.com/rUG4BtpKmi — ◉‿◉ TeeTeeMo ◉‿◉ (@TeeTeeMo6969) November 30, 2020

Alien Invasion — Zarrah Felton (@FeltonJessah) November 30, 2020

Superman arriving just in time. — Ulysses Koda (@ulysseskoda) November 30, 2020

Wish upon a falling star… — Nawwar (@Vjustnawwar) November 30, 2020

Whoa, looks pretty but also kinda spooky! — WLetter (@WLetter1) November 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd