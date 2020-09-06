‘Macho delivery’: This Japanese restaurant uses bodybuilders to send food

The bodybuilders also take off their shirts and pose upon request by customers while making thier delivery

A Sushi restaurant in Japan has caught the attention of many after they decided to use bodybuilders as delivery boys to boost sales amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The “delivery macho” service is the brainchild of 41-year-old chef and bodybuilder Masanori Sugiura, who combined his two professions after his bodybuilder friends were out of work during the pandemic.

The third-generation owner of the 60-year-old sushi restaurant ‘Imazushi’ in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, Sugiura is among the top raking bodybuilders, according to the Japan Times.

According to the news website, the bodybuilders also take off their shirts and pose upon request by customers while making thier delivery. The customers can also take pictures, albeit from a safe distance.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the hospitality industry the most, with people still being skeptical of dining out. “I started this for fun together with a specially selected group of five bodybuilders,” Sugiura told the news website.

The chef, who ranked third in the world championship for bodybuilding this February, hired his fellow competitors, who worked in gyms and had lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The unique delivery service caught attention after the restaurant’s official website went up and inquiries shot up. At present, Sugiura receives around 8-10 orders on busy days and earns around about ¥1.5 million from the service.

