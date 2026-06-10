Meet Kiyomasa, the gorilla at Japan zoo everyone says looks deep in thought

A gorilla named Kiyomasa at a zoo in Japan has drawn attention online after a video of him posing like a “thinker” went viral. The video, which has over 8 million views across social media platforms, has triggered several interpretations. Many users joked that Kiyomasa fought with his mate, prompting him to sit alone and reflect on his behaviour.
According to Malay Mail, the 13-year-old western lowland gorilla was born on November 1, 2012, at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya. He is the son of the famous silverback gorilla Shabani, whose striking appearance and charismatic personality have earned him fans around the world.
In the viral video, Kiyomasa is seen sitting by himself in a posture that many users compared to someone deep in contemplation. Resting his right arm across his body while placing his left hand near his mouth, the gorilla gazes off into the distance.
Watch here:
Famous gorilla Kiyomasa falls into deep contemplation after spat with mate — caught on camera in Japanese zoo pic.twitter.com/uZhzYhs5Am
— RT (@RT_com) June 9, 2026
The video has amassed a wave of reactions, with an X user noting, “Unironically more well-behaved than so many of the usual suspects.” Another user commented, “It was at this moment that kiyomasa knew he messed up.”
“This is exactly how it feels to sit on the edge of your bed for 45 minutes straight staring into space after waking up, trying to find a single valid reason to go through with your daily routine. He is completely checked out,” yet another user commented.
“Wow, if he could talk. HE keeps on saying ‘damn man, what was I thinking’,” a fourth user chimed in.
DISCLAIMER: This article covers a trending social media story regarding a lighthearted and viral video of animal behaviour. It is published for general entertainment and informational purposes.