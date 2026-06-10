Meet Kiyomasa, the gorilla at Japan zoo everyone says looks deep in thought

The video has garnered over 8 million views across all social media platforms (Photo: @RT_com/X)

A gorilla named Kiyomasa at a zoo in Japan has drawn attention online after a video of him posing like a “thinker” went viral. The video, which has over 8 million views across social media platforms, has triggered several interpretations. Many users joked that Kiyomasa fought with his mate, prompting him to sit alone and reflect on his behaviour.

According to Malay Mail, the 13-year-old western lowland gorilla was born on November 1, 2012, at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya. He is the son of the famous silverback gorilla Shabani, whose striking appearance and charismatic personality have earned him fans around the world.