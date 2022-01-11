Japan government’s generous Covid-19 care package impresses netizens: ‘Should move to Tokyo’

A Reddit post showing a photo of the care package received from the Japanese government while a person was in quarantine after testing Covid positive is going viral. The image of the generous care package raked up thousands of upvotes and set off a discussion about governments outreach programme around the world.

In the now-viral post, the person who goes by the user name of FriedCheeseCurdz wrote, “I got tested positive for covid a couple of days ago. Every morning I get a phone call that requires me to update how I am feeling that day in regards to temperature, symptoms, and oxygen levels. They asked me if I wanted to stay in a hotel to which I declined since I live alone. They then asked me if I wanted food to be sent to my house, to which I agreed (it was free). This care package was not what I expected, however. I am not sure if it’s identical to what others who have tested positive in Tokyo have received.”

The care package he received had noodles, chips, ramen, chocolate, and other snacks. Impressed by the free state care, one user commented, “I look at this and I think “damn, I should move to Tokyo and get COVID”.”

For those saying “there isn’t much more the US government can do,” look at what someone in Japan gets sent when they test positive for COVID so that they can recover and isolate. We need to push our leaders to do more, and stop excusing their inaction. pic.twitter.com/IO3EYtXCyf — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 9, 2022

This is not the first time that people are appreciating the wide variety of things being sent by the government. The unboxing videos of the Japanese government’s care package were being made and shared last year as Covid cases were peaking during the second wave. Here is one such video:

Convincing me that I should just move to Japan.

The Tokyo government sends a care package to people infected with COVID and under quarantine. https://t.co/LMVBluyZ6j

— Vida Law 🦁 (@theVidaLaw) March 25, 2021

As the world is tightening Covid safety protocols again, people have to follow quarantine rules as they return from travel or test Covid positive. Even though rules are more or less identical everywhere, the government response varies from country to country.