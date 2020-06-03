To uplift spirits amid Covid-19 pandemic, Japan skies lit up with fireworks

Amid the pervasive gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan hosted a special fireworks display across the country to lift the spirits of its citizens. Hosted in all 47 prefectures around the nation simultaneously, 140 companies across Japan participated in the ‘Cheer Up! Hanabi’ project to spread joy among citizens.
With many of the fireworks festivals during summer cancelled or postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, pyrotechnicians planned the event to light up the evening sky in colourful hues. To avoid people assembling at sites, the date, time and locations of the show were kept secret until the last minute and the organisers set a five-minute limit for the display.
Although they initially intended to keep the information under wraps as the sudden pyrotechnics show might be disconcerting for senior people, the details got leaked in the media.
Despite the rain, more than two dozen people gathered on the banks of the Tama River, located at a short distance from the Keio-Tamagawa Station, reported Mainichi newspaper. From farmlands to urban areas, the simultaneous fireworks display from every corner of the country spread some hope at a time when almost 17,000 cases have been reported from the country, including 900 deaths.
Social media was abuzz with #CheerUpHanabi after the fireworks, with people sharing photos and videos of the display from their homes and some who viewed it from the streets.
See some of the trending pictures and video here:
However, this kind of fireworks show is not new in the country. “Historically fireworks in Japan have been launched to pray for the eradication of plagues and to console the spirits of the deceased,” one craftsman at a factory, Kouhei Ogatsu, told the AFP news agency.
The director of Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks, which was founded way back in 1864 and is one of the companies involved in the famous Sumida River summer fireworks festival, said messages praying for the end of the pandemic were attached to some fireworks. The first event, he said, was held in 1733 following an outbreak of cholera to pray for the souls of those who died and for an end to the disease.
Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency on May 25, gradually reopening the world’s third-largest economy as government officials cautioned that precautions were still necessary to prevent another wave. However, Tokyo issued an alert on Tuesday for the Japanese capital amid fear of a resurgence of the infections only a week after a state of emergency was lifted. Governor Yuriko Koike issued a “Tokyo alert” after the city recorded 34 new cases, where the infections had slowed in late May.
