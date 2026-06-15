‘Japan is different’: Samurai Blue fans stay back to clean Dallas Stadium after FIFA World Cup game

The supporters of Japan’s national team stayed behind after the final whistle at the stadium to clean (Photo: @FIFAcom/X)

Japan is once again winning plaudits for civic sense and cleanliness at the FIFA World Cup after Japanese fans were seen cleaning the Dallas Stadium following their team’s match against the Netherlands in Group F on Sunday.

The supporters of Japan’s national team, known as the Samurai Blue, stayed behind after the final whistle at the stadium to collect trash from the stands, using the same blue bags they had waved enthusiastically during the match.

Throughout the game, Japanese supporters raised the blue bags in unison while chanting for their team, creating a vibrant display in the stands. After the match, however, the bags served a different purpose as fans methodically gathered litter before leaving the venue.