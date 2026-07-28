Japan earthquake: Viral video captures walls of 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle collapsing

Parts of the stone walls of Japan’s historic Kumamoto Castle collapsed after a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Kyushu region on Tuesday. Footage showed clouds of dust rising from the centuries-old landmark as sections of the castle’s defensive walls gave way during the tremors.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at around 12.57 pm.

Videos circulating on X captured the dramatic moment when sections of Kumamoto Castle appeared to collapse as the ground shook violently.

Watch the video:

A few minutes ago: The stone walls of Kumamoto Castle collapsed following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake (地震 ) that struck 4 km southeast of Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. pic.twitter.com/PwXwldRmIr — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 28, 2026

‘Devastating to see’

The clips quickly spread across social media, drawing concern from viewers worldwide.

“Heartbreaking to see the stone walls of Kumamoto Castle collapse after the M7.1 earthquake. Hoping everyone in Kumamoto stays safe as aftershocks continue,” one user wrote.

“Hoping everyone in Kumamoto is safe. Devastating to see the historic castle walls collapse,” another commented.

According to the official Kumamoto Castle guide, the fortress was completed in 1607 by Kato Kiyomasa, the first daimyo (feudal lord) of the castle, using the most advanced construction techniques of the time.

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Over the past four centuries, it has witnessed several defining moments in Japanese history and has been closely associated with notable historical figures, including the Hosokawa clan, legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi and Imperial Army commander Tani Tateki.

Soon after the quake, JMA issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to one metre. Japan’s Cabinet Office also released tsunami advisories for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea, including Ariake Bay on the western coast of Kumamoto, about 900 kilometres southwest of Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat beyond local coastlines.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had set up a task force to closely monitor the situation and coordinate emergency operations.

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“We are putting people’s lives as the top priority,” Takaichi said in a post on X, urging residents in affected areas to stay away from the coastline and remain alert for possible aftershocks.