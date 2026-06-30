Japan coach, players bow to fans after FIFA World Cup elimination, win hearts

Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 participation came to a heartbreaking end on Monday after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Round of 32. Following the defeat, an emotional post-match gesture from head coach Hajime Moriyasu and his players is winning hearts around the world.
“We were not able to achieve our goal this time, but then we can aim for the next World Cup or maybe even one after that,” ESPN quoted Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu as saying through a translator. “We should work toward that goal, which is what we’ve been doing.”
Moriyasu gathered his players into a huddle at the centre of the pitch, where he delivered an emotional address. The coach then led the players towards the section of travelling Japanese supporters, the report said.
Further, Moriyasu bowed before the fans, with every member of the squad following suit. The fans responded with warm applause, acknowledging the team’s effort and commitment throughout the tournament.
Watch here:
Gracias Hajime Moriyasu, Dt de Japon, sos inmenso, será hasta dentro de 4 años.
Vamos Nippon. pic.twitter.com/Qsvi6T1MVr
— Poirot (@Argenpoirot) June 29, 2026
The video has since gone viral, resonating with numerous football fans across the globe. “Great work, everyone!! No, the coach, the players, the staff—everyone was magnificent!! Looking forward to four years from now,” a user wrote. “Japan was knocked out from WC. But, we will remember the team for its efforts on the field and the best behaviour of its fans,” another user commented.
“Respect to Japan. Japan deserved to leave with their heads held high. What a performance,” a third user reacted.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expansion to 48 teams, making it the largest tournament in the competition’s history. Matches will be played across 16 stadiums, with a record 104 games scheduled over 39 days. The 48 participating nations are divided into 12 groups of four teams, based on the FIFA World Rankings. During the group stage, each team plays one match against every other team in its group, for a total of three matches. Teams earn three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.
At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically advance to the Round of 32. They are joined by the eight highest-performing third-placed teams across all groups, completing the 32-team knockout stage.