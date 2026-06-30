Japan coach, players bow to fans after FIFA World Cup elimination, win hearts

Hajime Moriyasu bowed before the fans, with every member of the squad following suit (Photo: @Argenpoirot/X)

Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 participation came to a heartbreaking end on Monday after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Round of 32. Following the defeat, an emotional post-match gesture from head coach Hajime Moriyasu and his players is winning hearts around the world.

“We were not able to achieve our goal this time, but then we can aim for the next World Cup or maybe even one after that,” ESPN quoted Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu as saying through a translator. “We should work toward that goal, which is what we’ve been doing.”

Japan coach, players apologise

Moriyasu gathered his players into a huddle at the centre of the pitch, where he delivered an emotional address. The coach then led the players towards the section of travelling Japanese supporters, the report said.