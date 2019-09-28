Japan Airlines introduces ‘baby seat map’ feature for passengers to avoid screaming infants in flight

Realising that nobody likes to sit within earshot of a screaming infant, Japan Airlines (JAL) introduced a baby mapping tool on their online booking facility that indicates where toddlers will be seated for passengers to choose their seats accordingly.

The carrier’s website said that when passengers travelling with kids aged between eight days to two years, chose their seat, a baby icon will appear on the seat selected by them. Realising the difficulty of being seated next to a screaming infant, this tool will help passengers chose their seat as per their convenience.

However, according to The Guardian, the baby icon will not be appearing if one books the ticket from a third party site or belongs to a tour group.

The new feature came to light when traveller Rahat Ahmed shared a picture of the mapping tool on Twitter.”Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13-hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board,” read his tweet.

Another Japanese airline called All Nippon too came up with a baby mapping tool for a while but later discontinued.

Though a number of people took to social media to praise the new feature, others rebuked the feature on the basis of insensitivity and intolerance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since this blew up quite a bit: 1/ Adults can be just as bad as babies.

2/ Empathy is important and every situation is different.

3/ Where babies sit can be one of many indicators that help travelers plan flights. Ultimately, there are more important things to worry about. — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 26, 2019

Babies don’t plan to scream, exercise some tolerance and purchase headphones or ear plugs. So petty. — Andy Hobson (@sideburno) September 26, 2019

I’ve been saying for ages we need a 21+ or 18+ only flight. I would gladly pay a fee for such a flight. — Tarek Haidar (@TarekHaidar) September 26, 2019

I agree. Thank you JAL. If someone has ever been sitting next to or in close proximity to an infant or a child on a flight for several hours where you cannot escape, you get the feeling that death is a good option. From now on, i will choose JAL when possible. — Eric M (@EricM66524480) September 26, 2019

They are babies as we all once were. We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life’s surprises 😉? — GS (@gsundar) September 26, 2019

No but parents are capable of showing some consideration for the rest of the population. Babies cry so make some life adjustments until they are older. It’s called being a parent. — Jeps22 (@jeps22) September 26, 2019

This is a fantastic idea. As someone with autism, sitting next to a screaming baby is one of the worst triggers for me. This way I can try to sit as far away as possible from any potential disturbing noises. — Sam (@PlushPetTony) September 26, 2019