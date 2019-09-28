Toggle Menu
Japan Airlines introduces 'baby seat map' feature for passengers to avoid screaming infants in flight

The carrier's website said that when passengers travelling with kids between the age of eight days and two years, chose their seat, a baby icon will appear on the seat selected by them.

The baby icon will not be appearing if one books the ticket from a third party site or belongs to a tour group. (Source: Twitter/Rahat Ahmed)

Realising that nobody likes to sit within earshot of a screaming infant, Japan Airlines (JAL) introduced a baby mapping tool on their online booking facility that indicates where toddlers will be seated for passengers to choose their seats accordingly.

However, according to The Guardian, the baby icon will not be appearing if one books the ticket from a third party site or belongs to a tour group.

However, according to The Guardian, the baby icon will not be appearing if one books the ticket from a third party site or belongs to a tour group.

The new feature came to light when traveller Rahat Ahmed shared a picture of the mapping tool on Twitter.”Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13-hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board,” read his tweet.

Another Japanese airline called All Nippon too came up with a baby mapping tool for a while but later discontinued.

Though a number of people took to social media to praise the new feature, others rebuked the feature on the basis of insensitivity and intolerance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

