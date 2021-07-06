A window to the world: #JannalTwitter trends as people pay tribute to the beauty of windows

July 6, 2021 2:53:23 pm
The latest hashtag that is making rounds on the internet is #JannalTwitter, where people from all over the world have taken to admiring views of and from their windows.
Be it an office, home or a monument, the Twitter trend seems to pay tribute to the beauty of windows of different shapes and sizes, looking out onto forts and gardens. Jannal or Janal in both Tamil and Malayalam means window.
From dilapidated brick windows to beautifully painted glass ones, Take a look at some of the entries under #JannalTwitter here:
Jannal view from The Duomo, Firenze. Built in 1296.#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/lQZ11P7Dvk
— Kavya (@kavyamanik_) July 5, 2021
Will this shahjahan view qualify as #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/1Z29ZdqOh5
— Joker always (@jokeralways24X7) July 4, 2021
Looking up!
Gorgeous domed mosaic ceiling, skylights, symmetry and throwback to better times…#Topkapi palace, Turkey…#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/C8fqG71DWw
— Dr. Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) July 5, 2021
#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/HMWi3u52VG
— vb manx (@GothicMemory) July 4, 2021
Continuing #JannalTwitter . A house in Rayavaram, Pudukkottai District. pic.twitter.com/fI4cu3VOm8
— செந்தில் / Chenthil (@chenthil_nathan) July 5, 2021
#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/l0UPSAY7dD
— photographer V (@spottedhyacinth) July 4, 2021
here’s my #jannaltwitter pic.twitter.com/I5dpl4lqxS
— blah (@lvnyh) July 4, 2021
#JannalTwitter
Connemara library old reading room
Egmore Museum ‘Pantheon’ building pic.twitter.com/oRrMurB6Hr
— Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) July 4, 2021
#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/Ucbe6C0GVN
— Screaming Potato (@pepsiwithastraw) July 5, 2021
the windows in my cute goa apartment turn into art at night #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/9UVU3ZHfeR
— tranakka (@tranakka) July 4, 2021
#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/jF0K5nPP2Z
— Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 4, 2021
My submission for #JannalTwitter
Inside the Thousand Lights Mosque, Chennai.
Flickr link: https://t.co/DBMJTsiFR4 pic.twitter.com/Z9kyNHcBOl
— Nobody (@sudhamshu) July 5, 2021
#JannalTwitter
Not a aesthetic photo but still the fondness for these high ceilings and Jannal for cross ventilation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jq6Neb50bB
— Eashwar (@S_Eashwar) July 5, 2021
#jannaltwitter pic.twitter.com/y7Sgr2jWWI
— Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) July 4, 2021
