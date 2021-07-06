A window to the world: #JannalTwitter trends as people pay tribute to the beauty of windows

From dilapidated brick windows to beautifully painted glass ones, there were several beautiful entries under hashtag #JannalTwitter

The latest hashtag that is making rounds on the internet is #JannalTwitter, where people from all over the world have taken to admiring views of and from their windows.

Be it an office, home or a monument, the Twitter trend seems to pay tribute to the beauty of windows of different shapes and sizes, looking out onto forts and gardens. Jannal or Janal in both Tamil and Malayalam means window.

From dilapidated brick windows to beautifully painted glass ones, Take a look at some of the entries under #JannalTwitter here:

Will this shahjahan view qualify as #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/1Z29ZdqOh5 — Joker always (@jokeralways24X7) July 4, 2021

Looking up!

Gorgeous domed mosaic ceiling, skylights, symmetry and throwback to better times…#Topkapi palace, Turkey…#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/C8fqG71DWw — Dr. Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) July 5, 2021

#JannalTwitter

Connemara library old reading room

Egmore Museum ‘Pantheon’ building pic.twitter.com/oRrMurB6Hr — Nadika நாடியா (@NadjaNadika) July 4, 2021

the windows in my cute goa apartment turn into art at night #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/9UVU3ZHfeR — tranakka (@tranakka) July 4, 2021