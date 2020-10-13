From janitor to nurse: A woman’s decade-long journey at a hospital inspires many

She wrote while sharing a photo showing all her ID cards.

A woman’s journey that started with her working at a hospital as a janitor and later studying enough to become a nurse at the same hospital has her getting a lot of praise on social media. Many hailed her as a ‘true inspiration’.

Jaines Andrades from Buffalo in New York began working at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts as a member of the custodial staff ten years ago. Andrades reportedly wanted to work in the healthcare sector to learn, observe and be around patient care.

She then put herself through nursing school and Andrades is a nurse in the trauma surgery section of the same hospital.

“10 years of work but it was worth it! I’m a provider at the same place I use to clean,” she wrote in a social media post. The post included a photo of the three identity cards that documented her progress.

“Even if it was cleaning, as long as I was near patient care I’d be able to observe things. I thought it was a good idea,” she told WBZ-TV.

In 2014—four years after Andrades began her career at Baystate—the Springfield resident earned her nursing degree, WGGB reported.

Andredes shared her decade-long journey on Facebook after she was rehired two weeks ago at medical centre.

“Once I start something, I have to see it through, so if I’m going to be a custodian and then be a nurse, it only makes sense to be a nurse practitioner there,” Andrades told Western Mass News on why she decided to apply to the same institute.

Andredes told ABC World News Tonight that she proudly wears all the badges she has earned over her career.

“I hope that my story can inspire people who feel maybe discouraged by their past or where they come from,” she said. “I just want to let them know, if I can do it, anyone can.”

