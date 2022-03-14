scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
‘Unnecessary, insulting’: Jane Campion draws flak for commenting on Venus and Serena Williams at Critics’ Choice Awards

“Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to,” said Jane Campion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 6:08:38 pm
Jane Campion, Jane Campion crictics choice award, Jane Campion serena venus williams remark, serena venus william Jane Campion video, entertainment news, indian express,Jane Campion made the remark while accepting the award for best director at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Jane Campion, a celebrated film director from New Zealand, was earning plaudits online for her recent project until it all changed after she passed a remark about Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Now, after riling netizens for the “unnecessary” comparison, she is being slammed as racist online.

During the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, Campion while accepting the award for Best Director called out the legendary tennis siblings from the podium. “Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to,” said Campion.

Also Read |Serena Williams calls out NYT after newspaper uses sister Venus’ image in report

Campion made the comment as she was trying to point out that she was the only woman to have been nominated in the category with “the guys,” that included Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) among others.

As The Power of the Dog director made the controversial remark giggling from the stage, it was Venus’ reaction that was highlighted as she was seen being flabbergasted by what many dubbed a “crude remark”. Serena, on the other hand, was seen laughing and broke out into applause afterwards.

Thousands of people commented on the speech online, criticising Campion and asking her to apologise, adding her struggle is different from the sports personalities who also had to fight systemic racism.

Netizens were further disappointed as the incident happened a day after she was crowned as a queen for responding to Sam Elliot’s crude criticism of her film on the red carpet ahead of the DGA Awards. She was applauded online for stating in an interview with Variety that “he’s not a cowboy, he’s an actor.”

During Sunday’s awards ceremony, Campion received three accolades for her Western film The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, in the categories for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

