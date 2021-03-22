A year after Janata Curfew, Twitteratti brings back memories with memes and jokes

The curfew was largely successful and on 24 March 2002, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed in the country.

It’s been a year since the nation-wide ‘ Janata Curfew ’ was imposed in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Now, many on Twitter are bringing back the memories by sharing memes and jokes. On March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long curfew. The prime minister urged citizens to stay indoor from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of the spread of novel coronavirus. The curfew, in a way, turned, out to be a trial run for the unprecedented nationwide lockdown that followed.

In his televised speech, Modi also urged citizens to clap, bang utensils and ring bells as a show of gratitude to doctors and professionals who were at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Marking a year since the Janata Curfew, netizens took to Twitter, sharing memories of the day.

This day one year ago 22nd March 2020

Me and my bois during #JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/kPpqe3k3ol — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) March 22, 2021

#JanataCurfew #Anniversary

Me waiting for the experts who said Corona virus chain will break in 24 hours if we impose one day lockdown😂 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/fwyZqU8blU — Pankaj Shrimali (@Puntershrimali) March 22, 2021

How many of you remember this moment😂😂#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ofm5YxgKDT — Simham single ga vastadi😎 (@likhiteshNBK_) March 22, 2021

22nd March Legends!

Go Corona Go

Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back#JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37 — شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) March 22, 2021

On this day corona got scared for the first time and started running everywhere in india.

#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/S2vAL06DlO — priyanka piks (@PriyankaPiks) March 22, 2021

#JanataCurfew is trending

Me recalling every moment of last year pic.twitter.com/03OpYZliCS — majaz ul quadri (@Majazulquadri) March 22, 2021

The curfew was largely successful and on March 24, 2020, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed in the country.