Monday, March 22, 2021
A year after Janata Curfew, Twitteratti brings back memories with memes and jokes

Marking a year since the Janata curfew, netizens took to Twitter, sharing memories of the day and also meme sand jokes on how the virus continues to linger, a year after.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 6:29:46 pm
Janata Curfew, Janata Curfew anniversary one year of Janata Curfew, Janata Curfew anniversary memes, Janata Curfew memes, Janata Curfew date, Janata Curfew anniversary date, Twitter reactions, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe curfew was largely successful and on 24 March 2002, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed in the country.
It’s been a year since the nation-wide ‘Janata Curfew’ was imposed in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Now, many on Twitter are bringing back the memories by sharing memes and jokes.

On March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long curfew. The prime minister urged citizens to stay indoor from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of the spread of novel coronavirus. The curfew, in a way, turned, out to be a trial run for the unprecedented nationwide lockdown that followed.

In his televised speech, Modi also urged citizens to clap, bang utensils and ring bells as a show of gratitude to doctors and professionals who were at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Marking a year since the Janata Curfew, netizens took to Twitter, sharing memories of the day.

The curfew was largely successful and on March 24, 2020, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed in the country.

