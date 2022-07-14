scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Memes on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope images flood Twitter

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest optical telescope in space.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 14, 2022 7:01:33 pm
James Webb Space Telescope, JWST, NASA James Webb Space Telescope, JWST memes, unseen images of the universe released by NASA, NASA James Webb telescope memes, Indian ExpressThe JWST was launched into space on December 2021 from French Guiana in South America.

On Tuesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in association with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) released the first-ever pictures taken by the famed James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The five pictures that were released were named Carina Nebula (a star-forming region), Stephan’s Quintet (a grouping of five galaxies), Southern Ring Nebula (a body of interstellar clouds), WASP-96 b (a giant gas planet that shows traces of water and clouds and haze) and SMACS 0723 (the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date”).

In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before”.

The high-quality images were shown to the public on digital screens in New York City’s Times Square and in London’s Piccadilly Circus. As the world marvelled at the pictures, social media began buzzing with memes on the cosmic images. Everyone, from individuals, big brands and even government agencies gave the images a meme treatment.

Here are some of the best picks:

The JWST is the largest optical telescope hovering in space. It was propelled into space in December 2021 from French Guiana in South America. Currently, the telescope is stationed almost 1 million miles from Earth. The famed telescope was built at the cost of 10 billion dollars.

