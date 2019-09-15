James Corden slams Bill Maher for his fat-shaming comment; leaves netizens impressed

Toggle Menu
Clearly not pleased with the statements made by Maher, Corden decided to speak about it on the show stating how fat-shaming is just another form of bullying.

English actor and talk show host James Corden has left netizens impressed after he called out American comedian Bill Maher for his recent comments on fat-shaming. During the last few minutes on Thursday’s The Late Late Show, Corden talked about Maher’s show where he joked about fat-shaming and how it needed to “make a comeback.”

In the show, Maher says, “We have gone to a place where fat is good. It’s pointing out that fat is unhealthy, that’s what’s bad. Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end. It needs to make a comeback.”

Clearly not pleased with Maher’s remarks, Corden said fat-shaming is just another form of bullying. “We’re using this term ‘fat-shaming.’ We have come up with a name for it. Let’s be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying. That is what is. It’s bullying,” said Corden, adding, “And bullying only makes the problem worse.”

Weaving comedy into the script, Corden also spoke about how fat-shaming triggers various psychological and mental issues. “It’s proven that fat-shaming only does one thing; it makes people feel ashamed and shame leads to depression, anxiety and self-destructive behaviour.”

Corden’s comments on the issue resonated with many who praised him for speaking up about it. “Drop everything you’re doing and watch this. @JKCorden, I didn’t think it was possible to be more proud of you, but you just did it,” tweeted a user while sharing a 7.53-minute clip of the show.

