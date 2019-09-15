James Corden slams Bill Maher for his fat-shaming comment; leaves netizens impressed

English actor and talk show host James Corden has left netizens impressed after he called out American comedian Bill Maher for his recent comments on fat-shaming. During the last few minutes on Thursday’s The Late Late Show, Corden talked about Maher’s show where he joked about fat-shaming and how it needed to “make a comeback.”

In the show, Maher says, “We have gone to a place where fat is good. It’s pointing out that fat is unhealthy, that’s what’s bad. Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end. It needs to make a comeback.”

Clearly not pleased with Maher’s remarks, Corden said fat-shaming is just another form of bullying. “We’re using this term ‘fat-shaming.’ We have come up with a name for it. Let’s be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying. That is what is. It’s bullying,” said Corden, adding, “And bullying only makes the problem worse.”

Drop everything you’re doing and watch this. @JKCorden, I didn’t think it was possible to be more proud of you, but you just did it. pic.twitter.com/29em2rYi3C — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 14, 2019

Weaving comedy into the script, Corden also spoke about how fat-shaming triggers various psychological and mental issues. “It’s proven that fat-shaming only does one thing; it makes people feel ashamed and shame leads to depression, anxiety and self-destructive behaviour.”

Corden’s comments on the issue resonated with many who praised him for speaking up about it. “Drop everything you’re doing and watch this. @JKCorden, I didn’t think it was possible to be more proud of you, but you just did it,” tweeted a user while sharing a 7.53-minute clip of the show.

“If shaming worked there’d be no fat kids in schools” is perhaps the single best summation of this discussion I’ve ever heard. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 14, 2019

Very powerful. He represents so many who have been bullied and sharing his experiences will educate some. I lost my daughter to anorexia nervosa. She was 21. Fat shaming is dangerous and wrong. Thank you @yashar and @jkcorden. — LGorove 🐬 (@LisaGorove) September 14, 2019

I’ve never been a big fan of James Corden but that was an impressive use of a platform to actually help people with a heartfelt message completely free of cynicism. Well done. — Jeremy Fichaud (@FilmJunkie82) September 14, 2019

Real Time could be a valuable show for discourse and laughter, instead it's the throne of a fat-shaming, misogynistic, Islamophobe.
I don't understand why HBO wastes it's time with Bill Maher. Thanks for sharing that clip, I need to watch more Corden. — your hometown boi, Danny (@DanDanUniverse) September 14, 2019

This happens when ( you don’t feel pain of others) thank you for this talk , I truly felt your pain 🙏🏽 — #SheWon (@ooshdesign) September 14, 2019