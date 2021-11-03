scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Jake Paul offers to donate $10 million to end world hunger, but his conditions irk netizens

While some defended him saying that's how "social media influencers work for charity", others argued "if he has that kind of money, he should simply donate it regardless".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 11:35:43 am
jake paul, elon musk, elon musk 6 billion dollars to un, jake paul 10 million dollars to UN, Jake paul world hunger donation clause, viral news, indian expressThe famous YouTuber-turned-boxer said he would make the donation on two condition following Elon Musk's remark.

After Elon Musk, who offered to pay $6 billion if United Nations’ food agency has a plan to solve world hunger, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has offered to donated $10 million. However, the kind offer comes with two conditions, and that left netizens feeling ‘disgusted’.

The social media star took to Twitter to pledge his support to the noble cause promising to make a sizable donation to the UN on the condition that his tweet should receive 690,000 retweets and that the SpaceX CEO give away $6 billion, which is around 2 per cent of his wealth.

Earlier, reacting to an interview of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley, Musk had said he was willing to sell off some Tesla stocks to give away the amount.

As Musk’s remarks met with a fair share of criticism, with netizens arguing there is “no ifs and buts when it comes to making a donation towards such an important cause like ending starvation”, people were irked at Paul’s comment to use the opportunity for clout. While some defended him saying that’s how “social media influencers work for charity”, others argued “if he has that kind of money, he should simply donate it regardless”.

Earlier, Beasley told CNN challenged the ultra-wealthy – in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk – to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve the world’s hunger issues. He stressed how small share of their wealth would lift 42 million out of potentially life ending hunger.

Musk agreed to donated if the agency could show how the amount could resolve the issue and if they had a plan, urging for transparency and open source accounting. Even though Beasley assured all those things and added he is willing to “be on the next flight” to meet Musk and discuss everything in detail, nothing was known following their Twitter chat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement