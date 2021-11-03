Jake Paul offers to donate $10 million to end world hunger, but his conditions irk netizens

After Elon Musk, who offered to pay $6 billion if United Nations’ food agency has a plan to solve world hunger, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has offered to donated $10 million. However, the kind offer comes with two conditions, and that left netizens feeling ‘disgusted’.

The social media star took to Twitter to pledge his support to the noble cause promising to make a sizable donation to the UN on the condition that his tweet should receive 690,000 retweets and that the SpaceX CEO give away $6 billion, which is around 2 per cent of his wealth.

Earlier, reacting to an interview of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley, Musk had said he was willing to sell off some Tesla stocks to give away the amount.

Yo @elonmusk if you donate $6 billion to the UN to end world hunger I’ll also donate $10 million if this gets 690k retweets — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2021

As Musk’s remarks met with a fair share of criticism, with netizens arguing there is “no ifs and buts when it comes to making a donation towards such an important cause like ending starvation”, people were irked at Paul’s comment to use the opportunity for clout. While some defended him saying that’s how “social media influencers work for charity”, others argued “if he has that kind of money, he should simply donate it regardless”.

Jake Paul tricking us and trying to force us to bring him back into culture. 🙄 https://t.co/p85tdc5Hmh — czechhunter34 (@via_Hiptop) November 3, 2021

@jakepaul Nah bro don’t play any of your games this time at least. This time actually do something good for the world. 🙌🔥@elonmusk @MrBeast 💪🔥 https://t.co/pDWxeSGuCU — YeeeeeHaw (@krishnaghorai22) November 2, 2021

OR… since you’re saying you have the money, just do it. https://t.co/A9rmx2BqS8 — Hermes (@_hermesmusic) November 2, 2021

You could donate even if you don’t reach your goal of retweets Jake….. just to be a good human. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 2, 2021

So ur saying u never seen a youtuber be like hey guys if I get 100k likes I’ll donate to charity or something like that — YoungBetter (@YoungRatio12) November 1, 2021

well, see, by having so many retweets, he can have that many more people see what he’s doing and he gets a stroke to his ego and self importance. By just donating it, nobody knows about it, and he can’t get any clout for that. A good person would have just donated it, regardless. — Mafia Don Phyrex (@phyfirestorm) November 2, 2021

Jake paul when he reaches the 690k retweets pic.twitter.com/wVdX3i3kKp — Thorn (@Thorn09577409) November 1, 2021

Hyperinflation is influencers begging for retweets when speaking on poverty. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png The need to receive social credit and free marketing outweighs the negativity of using disadvantaged communitues as a prop. After receiving credit, the act of empathy is portrayed, but not felt. — ⚪4nd | NFT⚫ (@ndrewCallanan) November 2, 2021

Or just donate without asking for social media interactions 🙄 — Austin (@SchweikertRR) November 1, 2021

Earlier, Beasley told CNN challenged the ultra-wealthy – in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk – to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve the world’s hunger issues. He stressed how small share of their wealth would lift 42 million out of potentially life ending hunger.

Musk agreed to donated if the agency could show how the amount could resolve the issue and if they had a plan, urging for transparency and open source accounting. Even though Beasley assured all those things and added he is willing to “be on the next flight” to meet Musk and discuss everything in detail, nothing was known following their Twitter chat.