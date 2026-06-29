He just dismantled India’s top order, but this Ireland cricket hero is still looking for an engineering job on LinkedIn

In one of the most remarkable stories in recent cricket history, 29-year-old left-arm pacer Jai Moondra has transitioned from a Dublin corporate techie to an international cricket sensation. Fresh off a historic two-match T20I series where he dismantled a world-class Indian batting lineup to earn the Player of the Series award, the Rajasthan-born cricketer is currently handling another high-stakes chase, finding a full-time engineering job in the IT sector.

Moondra moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a Master’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his postgraduate studies in September 2022 before joining Intel as a Product Development Engineer.

Moondra left Intel in June 2025 and has not taken up a new role since. His profile currently carries the #OpenToWork badge, indicating that he is actively seeking engineering opportunities across Ireland and Europe.

Who is Jai Moondra?

Around six months ago, Moondra expressed interest in a LinkedIn post advertising multiple technology vacancies across Ireland and Europe. A month earlier, he had commented on another recruitment post, identifying himself as a former Intel employee looking for new opportunities.

His standout performance came in the second T20I, where he dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma off successive deliveries before removing captain Shreyas Iyer for just 10. His pace bowling played a crucial role in Ireland’s victory and earned him the Player of the Series award.

After his impeccable performance against India, Moondra’s family were seen celebrating the moment. In a video shared by ANI, his family were seen clapping and cheering the cricketer. “I am sad that India lost, but my son performed so well and brought laurels to his family, Rajasthan and country. I am proud of him. He picked 2 wickets. Everyone who ever watched him play used to tell us to make him a Cricketer. After 10th, he focused more on his studies because his father wanted him to get a degree first and then focus on this. He completed his education and then pursued this. He had joined an academy,” Moondra’s mother Vidya Moondra told ANI.

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In one of the most remarkable stories in recent cricket history, 29-year-old left-arm pacer Jai Moondra has transitioned from a Dublin corporate techie to an international cricket sensation. Fresh off a historic two-match T20I series where he dismantled a world-class Indian batting lineup to earn the Player of the Series award, the Rajasthan-born cricketer is currently handling another high-stakes chase, finding a full-time engineering job in the IT sector.

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Moondra moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a Master’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his postgraduate studies in September 2022 before joining Intel as a Product Development Engineer.

Moondra left Intel in June 2025 and has not taken up a new role since. His profile currently carries the #OpenToWork badge, indicating that he is actively seeking engineering opportunities across Ireland and Europe.

Around six months ago, Moondra expressed interest in a LinkedIn post advertising multiple technology vacancies across Ireland and Europe. A month earlier, he had commented on another recruitment post, identifying himself as a former Intel employee looking for new opportunities.

His standout performance came in the second T20I, where he dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma off successive deliveries before removing captain Shreyas Iyer for just 10. His pace bowling played a crucial role in Ireland’s victory and earned him the Player of the Series award.

Story continues below this ad

After his impeccable performance against India, Moondra’s family were seen celebrating the moment. In a video shared by ANI, his family were seen clapping and cheering the cricketer. “I am sad that India lost, but my son performed so well and brought laurels to his family, Rajasthan and country. I am proud of him. He picked 2 wickets. Everyone who ever watched him play used to tell us to make him a Cricketer. After 10th, he focused more on his studies because his father wanted him to get a degree first and then focus on this. He completed his education and then pursued this. He had joined an academy,” Moondra’s mother Vidya Moondra told ANI.

Watch here:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Ireland claimed a first senior international win over India in the opening T20 match in Belfast on 26th June. Visuals from Tonk where family of Jai Moondra, a part of the Ireland team, watched the match and celebrated his performance in the match. Moondra… pic.twitter.com/UOxNjewck1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 27, 2026

The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “They have many reasons to be happy and this is justified. He will settle at a better environment. Hats off to him,” a user wrote. “Wow they seem so happy! They must be proud about their decision,” another user commented.

The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “They have many reasons to be happy and this is justified. He will settle at a better environment. Hats off to him,” a user wrote. “Wow they seem so happy! They must be proud about their decision,” another user commented.