Jaguar attacks woman who climbed Arizona zoo barrier to click a selfie

A woman was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo after she climbed over a barrier to take a picture at the Wildlife World Zoo near Phoenix. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the woman writhing on the ground in pain after the attack. Zoo authorities, however, assured animal lovers that the big cat will not be put down.

“Without thinking, I had no idea what I was going to see, I just ran over there,” an eyewitness Adam Wilkerson told CNN. “I saw the other girl up against the fence with her arm caught in the jaguar’s claws,” he added. In an attempt to distract the animal, Adam’s mother ran up behind him and put her plastic bottle inside the cage. The bottle distracted the jaguar and he let go of the woman, stated the news website.

The official Twitter handle of the zoo later tweeted the incident and an update on the injured woman. They also emphasised on the purpose of the barriers. “Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

Moreover, when people raised concerns over the animal and its condition, they tweeted, “We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe- not a wild animals fault when barriers are crossed. Still sending prayers to her and her family.”

The woman, in her 30s, later returned to the zoo and apologised for the incident, the news website reported.