‘Lost & found’: Netizens react as Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes first public appearance in three months

Following Ma’s re-emergence, many took to social media to express relief.

Alibaba and Ant co-founder Jack Ma’s appearance months after being out of public view has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

The Chinese business tycoon, whose companies were subjected to a crackdown from Chinese regulators, had been absent from social media for the past three months. Ma’s “disappearance” had prompted netizens to question his whereabouts.

Quashing all speculations, in a video posted on Chinese social media, Ma addressed rural teachers on an online conference as part of a charity foundation’s initiatives that he hosts to recognise the achievements of rural educators.

Ma, who used to be an English teacher and founder of #Alibaba, also gives wishes to village teachers via a video on Wednesday, saying usually the activity is held in Sanya in southern Hainan but this year, due to #Covid19 it has to be done via video conference. pic.twitter.com/yfi7oPB5Sb — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) January 20, 2021

In October, Ma made certain comments that appeared critical of China’s financial regulator. Subsequently, China launched a crackdown on the Ant Group following which Ma had been laying low, CNBC reported.

According to reports, the entrepreneur’s appearance was confirmed by people familiar with the matter. Following Ma’s re-emergence, many took to social media to express relief. Here, take a look at how netizens reacted:

#JackMa

Meanwhile chinese people 😂 FilePic !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 pic.twitter.com/NrGe4RsVjS — Sαмα∂нαη Ƙнαη∂αgℓє #UCC 🅙 (@twiiit_sam) January 20, 2021

Public after seeing #JackMa after a long time pic.twitter.com/fgvztozlCU — Aryan Nandel (@iaryannandal) January 20, 2021

LOST & FOUND. Once Jack ma was Lost, now he is Found #jackmamissing — Santanu B. (@shan_calcutta) January 20, 2021

Jack Ma made his first public appearance after three months , People be like : pic.twitter.com/tXyaEx9GSK — Oye_Chirag (@ChiragOye) January 20, 2021