Wednesday, January 20, 2021
‘Lost & found’: Netizens react as Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes first public appearance in three months

Jack Ma disappeared from public view after he irked Chinese regulators by criticising them in an October 24 speech at a Shanghai conference.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 20, 2021 6:03:52 pm
jack ma, China, where is jack ma, jack ma twitter reactions, ali baba, ali express, jack ma, jack ma twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsFollowing Ma’s re-emergence, many took to social media to express relief.

Alibaba and Ant co-founder Jack Ma’s appearance months after being out of public view has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

The Chinese business tycoon, whose companies were subjected to a crackdown from Chinese regulators, had been absent from social media for the past three months. Ma’s “disappearance” had prompted netizens to question his whereabouts.

Quashing all speculations, in a video posted on Chinese social media, Ma addressed rural teachers on an online conference as part of a charity foundation’s initiatives that he hosts to recognise the achievements of rural educators.

In October, Ma made certain comments that appeared critical of China’s financial regulator. Subsequently, China launched a crackdown on the Ant Group following which Ma had been laying low, CNBC reported.

According to reports, the entrepreneur’s appearance was confirmed by people familiar with the matter. Following Ma’s re-emergence, many took to social media to express relief. Here, take a look at how netizens reacted:

