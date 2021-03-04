scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
‘Great at leading, lockdowns & letters’: Jacinda’s reply to schoolgirl wins hearts

Lily had written a letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2021 9:28:09 pm
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern letter to schoolgirl, Jacinda Ardern letter to 11-year-old, Jacinda Ardern letter reply to schoolgirl, Trending news, India Express news.Many who came across the post lauded the politician for her kind-hearted gesture.

A 12-year-old was delighted after she received a letter from none other than New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Lily had written a letter to PM Ardern when the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed in the country. She decided to pen the letter as part of a social assignment that required her to write to a leader.

“Lily was delighted to get a personal reply! Great at leading, lockdowns & letters”, wrote Lily’s father and journalist Philip Bromwell while sharing a photo of the response letter on Twitter.

“Dear Lily, Thank you so much for your letter. I’m sorry it has taken a while to get back to you, it’s been a busy few months, unfortunately,” Ardern replied in the letter.

“I appreciate you taking the time to write — your kind words meant a lot and they really brightened up my day! I hope you and your family are staying safe in Ireland, please pass on my best wishes to them. Thanks for writing, Lily. Kindest regards, Jacinda Ardern,” the letter read.

Many who came across the post lauded the politician for her kind-hearted gesture.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

