‘Great at leading, lockdowns & letters’: Jacinda’s reply to schoolgirl wins hearts

A 12-year-old was delighted after she received a letter from none other than New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Lily had written a letter to PM Ardern when the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed in the country. She decided to pen the letter as part of a social assignment that required her to write to a leader.

“Lily was delighted to get a personal reply! Great at leading, lockdowns & letters”, wrote Lily’s father and journalist Philip Bromwell while sharing a photo of the response letter on Twitter.

“Dear Lily, Thank you so much for your letter. I’m sorry it has taken a while to get back to you, it’s been a busy few months, unfortunately,” Ardern replied in the letter.

During the first lockdown last spring, our then 11-year-old had to write a letter to a leader for school. She chose @jacindaardern . Well, after “a busy few months” (!) for the NZ PM, Lily was delighted to get a personal reply! Great at leading, lockdowns & letters 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/E7WrRWBuNY — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) March 3, 2021

“I appreciate you taking the time to write — your kind words meant a lot and they really brightened up my day! I hope you and your family are staying safe in Ireland, please pass on my best wishes to them. Thanks for writing, Lily. Kindest regards, Jacinda Ardern,” the letter read.

Many who came across the post lauded the politician for her kind-hearted gesture.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

That woman is not alone a good leader, but pure class. Personally signed. Well done Lily… and Jacinda. — Eoin Edwards (@Corcaoich) March 3, 2021

Wow such a nice touch! Well done Lily you chose well! — Theresa Hurst (@tmghurst) March 3, 2021

What an inspiring pen pal! Proud to be a Kiwi in Ireland! — Susie Bioletti (@bioletts) March 3, 2021

That’s so cool. Lily and Jacinda are obviously both legends. Lovely by the NZ Pm. — Col Patterson (@ColPmusic) March 3, 2021

How absolutely lovely! We need more of that in these days! Go Lily! Go Jacinta! — Dorothy Kennedy (@Dorothy77556381) March 3, 2021

Wow! Hats off to Jacinda and Lily! 👏🌍♀️ — UNICEF Irl YOUTH (@UnicefIRLyouth) March 4, 2021

She is so amazing 💕 — K A I (@kaigalway) March 3, 2021

Wow! Just when I thought @jacindaardern couldn’t be anymore of a legend — Oilibhia Muirchu (@oilibhia) March 3, 2021

Philip that is so exciting for Lily and a new level of class from Jacinda Arden! — Dr Conor Reidy (@ReidyConor) March 3, 2021