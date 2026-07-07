Why US Polo CEO never texts employees after work hours: ‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint

Prince said he now avoids contacting employees outside office hours unless something genuinely urgent comes up.

For many professionals, late-night emails or weekend messages from the boss have become almost routine. But J Michael Prince, CEO of US Polo Assn., has made a conscious effort to avoid that culture after spending years pushing himself to the limit.

Speaking to Fortune, Prince said he now avoids contacting employees outside office hours unless something genuinely urgent comes up.

“One thing I try to respect is—and this never really happened to me throughout my career—unless there’s something major going on, I try to leave people alone in the evenings, so you rarely ever get an email or text from me after the office,” he said.