Ivanka Trump’s presence at G20 summit triggers meme fest; #UnwantedIvanka trends online

While the fourteenth G-20 digital summit brought together 19 countries and the European Union at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, it was US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s presence that seems to have caught the attention of many. A video of Ivanka interacting with world leaders at the summit went viral and soon the 37-year-old businesswoman became a subject of ridicule.

At the G-20 summit, which was held on 28–29 in Japan, world leaders discussed eight themes to ensure Global Sustainable Development, concluded with the members, excluding the US, recommitting to Paris climate deal. Which is what led to many questioning the presence of Ivanka in the company of Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron as the group discussed social justice issues.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

The awkward moment caught between Ivanka and the leaders soon led to a meme fest on social media, with many photoshopping the businesswoman in various recognised historical images along with the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag.

