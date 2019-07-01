Toggle Menu
Ivanka Trump’s presence at G20 summit triggers meme fest; #UnwantedIvanka trends onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/ivanka-trumps-presence-at-g20-summit-triggers-meme-fest-unwantedivanka-trends-online-5809272/

Ivanka Trump’s presence at G20 summit triggers meme fest; #UnwantedIvanka trends online

The awkward moment caught between Ivanka and the leaders soon led to a meme fest on social media, with many photoshopping the businesswoman in various recognised historical images along with the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag.

Many questioned the presence of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka at the summit. (Source: Twitter)

While the fourteenth G-20 digital summit brought together 19 countries and the European Union at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, it was US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s presence that seems to have caught the attention of many. A video of Ivanka interacting with world leaders at the summit went viral and soon the 37-year-old businesswoman became a subject of ridicule.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump and Narendra Modi’s G-20 interaction triggers meme fest online

At the G-20 summit, which was held on 28–29 in Japan, world leaders discussed eight themes to ensure Global Sustainable Development, concluded with the members, excluding the US, recommitting to Paris climate deal. Which is what led to many questioning the presence of Ivanka in the company of Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron as the group discussed social justice issues.

The awkward moment caught between Ivanka and the leaders soon led to a meme fest on social media, with many photoshopping the businesswoman in various recognised historical images along with the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: Snake comes on to windshield of car, gets flicked off by wipers
2 ‘Kabbadi on the ground’: Photo of Jonny Bairstow, Kuldeep Yadav’s collision inspires memes
3 ‘Obnoxious’, say netizens as video of couple playing ping-pong in metro goes viral