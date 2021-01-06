scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Ivanka Trump tags singer Meat Loaf in photo instead of father, netizens respond with jokes

The gaffe garnered a lot of attention online, with many responding with jokes and memes about why Ivanka Trump had tagged the singer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2021 5:20:07 pm

Ivanka Trump’s photo with her father Donald Trump started a laugh riot on social media after she tagged singer Meat Loaf in the picture instead of the US President.

The Trump family was in Georgia ahead of crucial election to support the Republican campaign. The election will determine the balance of power in the Senate when Joe Biden takes over as President on January 20.

In the photo shared by Ivanka, she is smiling at the camera while her father seems busy with his phone. However, while tweeting the image, Ivanka tagged Meat Loaf and others, but not her father.

Here’s who else she tagged in the photo:

Although Ivanka tried to rectify things by removing the singer’s name, it was spotted by people on Twitter who took screenshots.

The gaffe got a lot of attention online, with some joking that it maybe the name Secret Service agents used for the US president. It also caused the singer/actor’s name to trend on Twitter and lyrics from his popular songs were used to mock the Trumps:

 

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within reach of the Democrats.

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Trump who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. That contest was too early to call as votes were still being counted. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing.

[With inputs from AP]

