Ivanka Trump tags singer Meat Loaf in photo instead of father, netizens respond with jokes

Ivanka Trump’s photo with her father Donald Trump started a laugh riot on social media after she tagged singer Meat Loaf in the picture instead of the US President.

The Trump family was in Georgia ahead of crucial election to support the Republican campaign. The election will determine the balance of power in the Senate when Joe Biden takes over as President on January 20.

In the photo shared by Ivanka, she is smiling at the camera while her father seems busy with his phone. However, while tweeting the image, Ivanka tagged Meat Loaf and others, but not her father.

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

Here’s who else she tagged in the photo:



Although Ivanka tried to rectify things by removing the singer’s name, it was spotted by people on Twitter who took screenshots.

The gaffe got a lot of attention online, with some joking that it maybe the name Secret Service agents used for the US president. It also caused the singer/actor’s name to trend on Twitter and lyrics from his popular songs were used to mock the Trumps:

Ivanka Trump accidentally tagging MeatLoaf instead of her dad is the best thing to have happened in 2021 so far. pic.twitter.com/IzUCCG0SqX — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) January 5, 2021

I would just like to point out that she didn’t tag her dad in this picture. However, she did tag Meat Loaf. I feel like there is some symbolism in that. https://t.co/Mfod6E7GNf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) January 5, 2021

That joke’s like a bat outta hell — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 5, 2021

One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing. pic.twitter.com/qQa4AtouLa — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 5, 2021

It’s his secret service name — Bill Young (@wcyoungIII) January 5, 2021

Did you tag @RealMeatLoaf because you’d just had this conversation with Daddy? “But I’ll never forget the way you feel right now,

Oh no, no way.

And I would do anything for love,

But I won’t do that.

No, I won’t do that.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 5, 2021

Ivanka tagging Meat Loaf in the photo instead of her dad is peak Trump behavior — R Y A N (@RyansUnfiltered) January 5, 2021

actual meatloaf would do a better job. pic.twitter.com/12V1TW8VWa — Kathy McAndrew (@KathyMcAndrew) January 5, 2021

This goes directly back to the origin and the Obama speech where he roasts Trump and has a Meatloaf joke.. the whole reason why Trump got in this thing for revenge on those jokes.. and now Ivanka just labels him Meatloaf like Trump has actually merged into the form of Meatloaf — Pancho Johnson (@JohnnyJonJon007) January 5, 2021

I don’t get the Meatloaf tag. Is he going or is that what you all are eating on the way?🤔 pic.twitter.com/9igve3CEWm — Nell (@Nell7619) January 5, 2021

Why tf did you tag Meat Loaf in this? pic.twitter.com/1PE4U3Ot55 — Misty (@MadAsHell04) January 5, 2021

Trump singing meatloaf : “ I will do anything for votes, but I won’t concede “ 🎤😁 pic.twitter.com/Fw6LC6kSPI — Dorian M…. RIP Eddie Van Halen (@nyy_lol) January 5, 2021

Them: 2021 is going to be different! January 4: Ivanka Trump tags Meat Loaf in a picture of her father. Me: pic.twitter.com/LO8H67pbvn — Mike Schaffer 🏠 (@mikeschaffer) January 5, 2021

I see the confusion. pic.twitter.com/10JGv3VT0G — Mark Feinberg (@MarkLFeinberg) January 5, 2021

Look at this delicious photo I found pic.twitter.com/10AFU9mktX — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 5, 2021

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within reach of the Democrats.

A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Trump who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. That contest was too early to call as votes were still being counted. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing.

[With inputs from AP]