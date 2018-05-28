Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Twitterati find Ivanka Trump’s photo with son offensive as immigrant children go missing

Over the past few weeks, the Trump government is under the fire after stories about the nearly 1,500 missing immigrant children started doing rounds. Ivanka Trump received severe flak on Twitter as she posted a photo of herself cuddling her little son and many though it was "inappropriate".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 5:51:50 pm
Many lambasted the US First daughter and White House senior advisor for her untimely tweet and thought it was “highly insensitive”. (Source: Ivanka Trump/ Twitter)
Ivanka Trump received severe flak on Twitter as she posted a photo of herself cuddling her little son, even as there are reports that 1,475 children have gone missing when they crossed the US-Mexico border on their own. During  a Senate committee hearing late last month, Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, testified that the federal agency had lost track of 1,475 children who had crossed the US-Mexico border on their own. With #MissingChildren and #WhereAreTheChildren, Netizens have launched scathing attack on the Trump administration calling out the immigrant policy as “inhumane”.

Comedian Patton Oswalt was one of thousands to draw a connection between Ivanka’s tweet and the separation of children from their families at the border under the revised policies.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the missing 1500 children were “not separated” from their parents and were “unaccompanied alien children,” or UACs, who reached the border on their own. However, it is true that new policy directs Justice Department to prosecute people crossing the border illegally. As there is no place for minors in criminal jails, children travelling with parents “will be transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.”

As a result, hundreds of heart wrenching stories have surfaced since last year, where parents have no idea where the young ones were or when they would be reunited.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet went viral quickly for all the wrong reasons and some even called her a “tone deaf princess”. “Imagine someone in an ICE uniform takes away your precious baby, and you never get to see him or her ever again,” one user commented on her photo.

The tweet garnered more negative response after US President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for the separation policy as a fallout of the immigration laws. “Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents once they cross the Border into the US,” he wrote.

