Monday, March 02, 2020
Ivanka Trump’ flaunts ‘new friends’ she made in India, leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

While one meme featured Trump sitting on a bicycle, another showed her at the Taj Mahal with actor Manoj Bajpai. However, soon after Trump's tweet, netizens shared more memes going viral online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 3:27:51 pm
ivanka trump, trump india visit, narendra modi, memes Retweeting a series of memes featuring herself, Trump wrote, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. I made many new friends!!!”

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is not the only one who got to see the witty side of Ivanka Trump after he tweeted a photoshopped image with the American businesswoman, who is also serving as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. Soon after pictures of Trump’s visit to India appeared on social media, netizens edited them to make hilarious memes.

However, it was her response to the meme fest that left netizens ROFL-ing. Retweeting a series of memes featuring herself, Trump wrote, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. I made many new friends!!!”

While one meme featured Trump sitting on a bicycle, another showed her at the Taj Mahal with actor Manoj Bajpai. However, soon after Trump’s tweet, netizens shared more memes going viral online. Here, take a look.

