Ivanka Trump’ flaunts ‘new friends’ she made in India, leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is not the only one who got to see the witty side of Ivanka Trump after he tweeted a photoshopped image with the American businesswoman, who is also serving as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. Soon after pictures of Trump’s visit to India appeared on social media, netizens edited them to make hilarious memes.

However, it was her response to the meme fest that left netizens ROFL-ing. Retweeting a series of memes featuring herself, Trump wrote, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. I made many new friends!!!”

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. …I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

While one meme featured Trump sitting on a bicycle, another showed her at the Taj Mahal with actor Manoj Bajpai. However, soon after Trump’s tweet, netizens shared more memes going viral online. Here, take a look.

This one’s my favorite. pic.twitter.com/sDNOXtrtJz — Fuzzy Headed Gremlin (@jonas_salt) March 1, 2020

This is Your Dad Reaction? 😂 pic.twitter.com/jGjizjcWaR — Prakash Pandya (@prakashpandya7) March 1, 2020

Indian memers rn 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gZk8LGYA2B — Jeetu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) March 1, 2020

