Ivanka Trump’ flaunts ‘new friends’ she made in India, leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is not the only one who got to see the witty side of Ivanka Trump after he tweeted a photoshopped image with the American businesswoman, who is also serving as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. Soon after pictures of Trump’s visit to India appeared on social media, netizens edited them to make hilarious memes.
ALSO READ | After US President’s speech at ‘Namaste Trump’, memes explode on social media
However, it was her response to the meme fest that left netizens ROFL-ing. Retweeting a series of memes featuring herself, Trump wrote, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. I made many new friends!!!”
I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.
…I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020
While one meme featured Trump sitting on a bicycle, another showed her at the Taj Mahal with actor Manoj Bajpai. However, soon after Trump’s tweet, netizens shared more memes going viral online. Here, take a look.
Love you @IvankaTrump 😍😘😍 pic.twitter.com/RcyhjNa9hH
— आचार्य साहिल (@AachaaryaSahiL) March 2, 2020
Ivanka, mere pass ek scheme hai..#IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/TMSEBILSHr
— VIJAY (@V1JJU) March 1, 2020
This one’s my favorite. pic.twitter.com/sDNOXtrtJz
— Fuzzy Headed Gremlin (@jonas_salt) March 1, 2020
This is Your Dad Reaction? 😂 pic.twitter.com/jGjizjcWaR
— Prakash Pandya (@prakashpandya7) March 1, 2020
Plzzzz tweet mine ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/t91CD4HfYM
— Parthpandey7 (@Parthpandey71) March 1, 2020
@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/DJKiqwrCas
— Mohit Chaudhary (@mohit_jat1) March 1, 2020
Indian memers rn 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gZk8LGYA2B
— Jeetu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) March 1, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.