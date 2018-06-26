Ivanka’s ‘Chinese proverb tweet’ turns out to be fake; Netizens go to town with hilarious retorts

People decided to call out Ivanka’s evidently poor fact-checking skills because the proverb is not Chinese. (Source: AP) People decided to call out Ivanka’s evidently poor fact-checking skills because the proverb is not Chinese. (Source: AP)

After Melania Trump’s ‘statement’ “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket garnered flak on the Internet recently, it is now Ivanka Trump’s tweet that has generated a buzz. While Ivanka’s tweet is no match to Melania’s ‘couldn’t care any less’ message jacket that she wore to a Texas centre housing migrant kids separated from their parents, Internet does not seem to be in a mood to forgive. She tweeted out a rather wise saying that went thus: ‘“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb’, probably hoping it will shine bright for those who are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. But turns out, people decided to call out Ivanka’s evidently poor fact-checking skills because the proverb is not Chinese.

ALSO READ | Melania wore an ‘I really don’t care, Do u?’ jacket to visit migrant kids, much to Twitterati’s SHOCK

It did not take much time for them to get going with the trolling. People strew together gibberish and put them in double-quotation marks and wrote ‘Chinese proverb’ at the end, to emphasise on how “Anything sounds more important with quotation marks and a generic Chinese person saying it.” Here are just some of the many responses her tweet garnered in no time.

Three minutes of googling suggests this is a fake Chinese Proverb. It seems in fact to be American from the turn of the 20th c.—which makes sense, since its spirit is can-do Americanism. But why are Trump WH aides giving our proverbs to China, increasing our proverb deficit? https://t.co/bqjbZhXlQr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 11, 2018

“Those who Tweet Chinese Proverbs should check their sources.” -George Washington — John Junkins (@too_tall_john) June 12, 2018

“Don’t tear kids from their parents.”

–Human Saying — Zackary Berger, MD (@ZackBergerMDPhD) June 11, 2018

For the record, this is not a Chinese proverb but a piece of ‘mysterious East’ wisdom made up by Westerners (see next tweet). 1/ https://t.co/HqGnwCI4SP — Michael Li (@mcpli) June 12, 2018

A bit of context for the ‘quote’ —> https://t.co/83GIuQM5er 2/ pic.twitter.com/rCNdyBySM8 — Michael Li (@mcpli) June 12, 2018

It’s from a fortune cookie. — Susan Stocker Asplund (@SusanAsplund) June 12, 2018

“Anything sounds more important with quotation marks and a generic Chinese person saying it.” -Chinese Proverb https://t.co/R5oJVyJ63w — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) June 12, 2018

“Keep our words out of your mouth.” -Chinese Proverb https://t.co/R5oJVyJ63w — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) June 12, 2018

“Do you think Ivanka should take a leaf from Donald Trump’s book, who is always on his toes calling out ‘fake news’?” – Chinese proverb

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd