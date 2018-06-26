Follow Us:
Ivanka’s ‘Chinese proverb tweet’ turns out to be fake; Netizens go to town with hilarious retorts

While Ivanka's tweet is no match to Melania's 'couldn't care any less' message jacket that she wore to a Texas centre housing migrant kids separated from their parents, Internet does not seem to be in a mood to forgive.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018 10:41:21 am
ivanka trump. ivanka trump twitter, ivanka trump chinese proverb fake, ivanka trump twitter chinese proverb fake trolled, ivanka trump trolled, ivanka trump twitter trolled, Ivanka Trump Chinese Proverb trolled, Indian express, Indian express news People decided to call out Ivanka’s evidently poor fact-checking skills because the proverb is not Chinese. (Source: AP)

After Melania Trump’s ‘statement’ “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket garnered flak on the Internet recently, it is now Ivanka Trump’s tweet that has generated a buzz. While Ivanka’s tweet is no match to Melania’s ‘couldn’t care any less’ message jacket that she wore to a Texas centre housing migrant kids separated from their parents, Internet does not seem to be in a mood to forgive. She tweeted out a rather wise saying that went thus: ‘“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb’, probably hoping it will shine bright for those who are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. But turns out, people decided to call out Ivanka’s evidently poor fact-checking skills because the proverb is not Chinese.

It did not take much time for them to get going with the trolling. People strew together gibberish and put them in double-quotation marks and wrote ‘Chinese proverb’ at the end, to emphasise on how “Anything sounds more important with quotation marks and a generic Chinese person saying it.” Here are just some of the many responses her tweet garnered in no time.

“Do you think Ivanka should take a leaf from Donald Trump’s book, who is always on his toes calling out ‘fake news’?” – Chinese proverb

