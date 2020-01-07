Ivanka Trump saved from ‘parenting fail’, thanks US Secret Service member

Ivanka Trump, who shared the pictures on her Instagram said that she was grateful for the agent’s tat caught he, son, in time and also mentioned a hat tip to the “eagle eye” photographers, who caught her son in action. Ivanka Trump, who shared the pictures on her Instagram said that she was grateful for the agent’s tat caught he, son, in time and also mentioned a hat tip to the “eagle eye” photographers, who caught her son in action.

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump expressed gratitude to one of the US Secret Service personnel who helped her avoid a major “parenting fail”. After the Air Force One she was travelling in touched down in Washington DC, a guard stopped her youngest son Theodore James Kushner from making a run towards the exit.

“Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughter’s hands. Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided major parenting fail! Hat tip to the eagle-eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!,” she wrote on Instagram along with two pictures of her son getting caught in the action. She also mentioned special “Hat tip” for the photographer who caught the stealth exit.

While many appreciated the first daughter for being candid about her life as a mother, others criticised her for being careless. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd