scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

‘It’s a yes from me’: X Factor UK axed after 17 years, netizens react with memes and jokes

Over the years, X Factor fell off from its throne and was tainted with multiple accusation of a toxic environment and mistreatment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 3:08:34 pm
x factor, x factor uk, itv cancels x factor, x factor end 17 years, x factor memes, x factor funny moment, x factor ended memes, entertainment news, indian expressMany felt the show should have ended long back amid controversies.

After a long run of 17 years, X Factor UK has been cancelled by broadcaster ITV and the news has left social media in a frenzy. However, instead of being upset, people were overjoyed by the news and said it was long-overdue.

Known for giving the world bands like ‘One Direction’ and ‘Little Mix’ at its peak in the late noughties, the X Factor was one of the most popular TV shows in the UK. However, ratings have fallen in recent years. An ITV spokesman told BBC News: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

Even though The X Factor has not aired since 2018, when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner, people were surprised to know it had not ended already. Alongside Simon Cowell, judges on the show have included Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Cheryl, and Nicole Scherzinger, among others. The talent show, which first aired in 2004, enjoyed a long run for 445 episodes across 15 series, produced by Fremantle’s Thames and Cowell’s production company Syco Entertainment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over the years, it fell off from its throne after it was tainted with multiple accusation of a toxic environment, mistreatment and participants complaining that they were taken advantage of. Many of them have now celebrated the news of show going off air. “YESSS X FACTOR HAS BEEN AXED. Hopefully no more toxic management,” wrote one user on Twitter. “X Factor has finally been axed. I can sleep well tonight,” shared another.

While some said it was brilliant at first but slowly lost its charm, many took a trip down memory lane sharing iconic moments from the show. Many also remembered the show’s unlikely stars who often stole the show with their hilarious auditions or funny lines.

As #XFactor dominated trends on Twitter, it was an array of reactions of people celebrating the show being cancelled.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement