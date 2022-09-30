‘Go mommy!’: Little boy cheers mother during her graduation ceremony

A video of a little boy cheering his mother at her graduation ceremony is winning over netizens around the world. The video shows a young boy shouting “Go Mommy” as his mother steps on stage to receive her nursing school graduation certificate. As the little boy cheers his mother, the audience can be heard laughing and gushing over the boy’s show of affection for his mother.

This video was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the username @pretty_briii. Since then, it is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a movement’: Students use pride flag during graduation ceremony to protest against university’s anti-gay policy

This feel-good moment was posted on Instagram by a popular page called Majically News on September 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews)

Commenting on the wholesome video, an Instagram user wrote, “He will remember this for a very long time. Way to go mom. Great roll model he has. Show him the way.”

Another person wrote, “That little voice giving me tears. Anyone that has a nurse in their fam knows how hard and brutal school is . especially for a mom! graduation is a big big deal! Congrats nurses we love you.”

Earlier in July, a similar video went viral in which a little girl cheers her dad during his graduation ceremony. The video shared by Scotland-based engineer Aashish Nalawade showed his daughter shouting “Congratulations, daddy” as he steps on stage to receive his graduation degree.