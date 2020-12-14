It’s raining memes and jokes after Mumbai receives unexpected shower in December

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate showers Monday accompanied by a dip in temperature.
The 24-hour forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai is likely to record rain and thundershowers. The minimum temperature is set to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius.
Though the unexpected spell of rain and thunderstorm was a respite from the humid weather, the untimely rain took many by surprise.
While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others also shared memes and jokes about the sudden change in weather.
So many People prayed for 2020 to be fast forwarded, God accidentally fast forwarded it to June 2021!#mumbairains #indecember #December #rains #mumbai #2020Wrapped
— Vishant (@vishantPJ) December 14, 2020
2020 wants to leave a mark behind. Rains in December 🤦🏻♂️#Mumbai #MumbaiRains
— Er.MD ALAM 🇮🇳INC🇮🇳 (Official Account) (@MdRazialampat) December 14, 2020
Mumbai people waking up to rains in December #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/UrydkpNCFe
— Priyanka 🗨️ (@roflpriyanka) December 14, 2020
Mumbaikars to Mumbai Rains be like😬🌚#MumbaiRains#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KSsEcttpUW
— 𝑹𝒆𝒚𝒂𝒉 (@Reyah_h) December 14, 2020
Me: Rainy season is over I don’t think it will rain again this year. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWinter Le 2020: pic.twitter.com/52IJe0wvPN
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) December 14, 2020
Waking up to #MumbaiRains in Winters!! pic.twitter.com/LvNFJvUTTr
— 𝑹𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒌𝒂 🥂 (@rits_upadhyay) December 14, 2020
Its Raining,
In Winter,
In December,
But its 2020,
So….. #MumbaiRains #WinterRains
#2020
Le 2020:- pic.twitter.com/DMSb33w5hK
— Salman Shaikh (@SalmanS56081444) December 14, 2020
Mumbai to winter season : pic.twitter.com/TtidbIOuji
— KismatSeJethalal (@chowrep) December 14, 2020
It’s winter, It’s December, It’s Raining,But it’s 2020 So…. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWinter pic.twitter.com/lkBNeWw68Z
— ashishmaurya (@ashishmaurya117) December 14, 2020
#mumbairains specially in winter got me like 🥰☕️🌝 pic.twitter.com/8M2p1jSYaS
— Anmol (@reviewedbyanmol) December 13, 2020
The IMD on Sunday also forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over parts of the interior of Maharashtra, north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region in the next two to three days.
