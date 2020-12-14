It’s raining memes and jokes after Mumbai receives unexpected shower in December

While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others also shared memes and jokes about the sudden change in weather.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate showers Monday accompanied by a dip in temperature.

The 24-hour forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai is likely to record rain and thundershowers. The minimum temperature is set to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius.

Though the unexpected spell of rain and thunderstorm was a respite from the humid weather, the untimely rain took many by surprise.

While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others also shared memes and jokes about the sudden change in weather.

2020 wants to leave a mark behind. Rains in December 🤦🏻♂️#Mumbai #MumbaiRains — Er.MD ALAM 🇮🇳INC🇮🇳 (Official Account) (@MdRazialampat) December 14, 2020

Me: Rainy season is over I don’t think it will rain again this year. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWinter Le 2020: pic.twitter.com/52IJe0wvPN — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) December 14, 2020

The IMD on Sunday also forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over parts of the interior of Maharashtra, north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region in the next two to three days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd