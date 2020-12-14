scorecardresearch
Monday, December 14, 2020
It’s raining memes and jokes after Mumbai receives unexpected shower in December

While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others also shared memes and jokes about the sudden change in weather.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 2:50:57 pm
Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate showers Monday accompanied by a dip in temperature.

The 24-hour forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai is likely to record rain and thundershowers. The minimum temperature is set to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius.

Though the unexpected spell of rain and thunderstorm was a respite from the humid weather, the untimely rain took many by surprise.

The IMD on Sunday also forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over parts of the interior of Maharashtra, north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region in the next two to three days.

