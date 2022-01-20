scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
‘It’s me mommy’: 2-year-old looks just like Encanto character

Disney’s Encanto has made more than $200 million since its release in November 2021.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 20, 2022 5:15:30 pm
2 year old girl sees herself in a Encanto character, Disney Encanto, Representation matters, Indian ExpressIn a video shared by her mother, Hannary Araújo, two-year-old Manu can be seen visibly excited at the sight of her anime twin. (Source: manubaby03/Instagram)

Ever since comedy-drama Encanto was released last November, it has been raking in praise for its representation of diverse ethnicities. And last week, a two-year-old girl from Brazil’s Sete Lagoas spotted herself in Mirabel, a character in Encanto.

In a video shared by her mother, Hannary Araújo, two-year-old Manu can be seen visibly excited at the sight of her anime twin. She can be heard exclaiming in Portuguese, “It’s me, mommy!”

As per the video translation by BuzzFeed, Manu’s mother responds to her by asking, “It’s you? Look at mommy, let me see if it’s you,” as her daughter turns around. Later in the movie, as Mirabel’s character grows into an adult, Manu says, “I grew up, mommy”. To this, her mother remarks, “How beautiful.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MANU (@manubaby03)

Araújo told BuzzFeed, “There’s nothing better than seeing your child’s joy, especially being represented in a Disney movie!”. “My biggest fear when I learned that Manu would wear glasses would be bullying at school! But over the course of the movie, I completely changed my mind and saw that princesses wear glasses too!” she added.

The video featuring Manu was posted on Instagram last week and it has gone viral now. Many people of colour have also shared how they spotted their lookalikes in the movie.

Earlier this month, two-year-old Kenzo Brooks found out he resembled Antonio, another Encanto character. His mom captured his reaction and shared the pictures on Instagram with #representationmatters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenzo B. (@katchingupwithkenzo)

“He was able to see someone that looks like him. For me, it did make me feel a little bit emotional to think that my son was able to see this and have this experience. Just for so many other Black and brown boys and girls to be able to have that same experience now, I think that was amazing,” Brooks’s dad said in an interview with ABC7 New York.

X